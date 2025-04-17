Scientists make breakthrough that could deliver game-changing performance for future vehicles: 'We have developed a library of techniques'

South Korean scientists have discovered why a unique battery cathode that could unlock electric vehicle range improvements is suffering from performance issues. Better yet, the experts also have a solution, according to a news release.

The research was led by researchers at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, or UNIST, per the release. Experts reported that they have found how oxygen is forming in quasi-lithium cathode materials, along with a design principle to tackle the problem.

It's important, as the cathode can "theoretically" provide 30% to 70% more energy through higher-voltage charging, resulting in a 600-plus mile range, per the release.

The hiccup so far has been that charging the pack results in oxygen gas formation at around 4.25 volts, "posing a significant explosion risk," the experts wrote in the summary. In response, they switched out some of the transition metals in the cathode with elements that have lower electronegativity. This setting better manages electron movement and accumulation, preventing oxidation and ruinous gas releases, all per the experts.

"While previous studies focused on stabilizing oxidized oxygen to prevent its gas emission, our research differentiates itself by addressing the prevention of oxygen oxidation itself," the study's first author, researcher Min-Ho Kim, said in the release.

The electron availability also corresponds to greater energy density, or how much electricity can be stored per pound.

The team used X-ray analysis to gauge oxidation suppression, per the report. The research is similar to that of a team in Russia that recently discovered that X-ray observation itself has caused similar oxygen problems in lithium-rich nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide cathodes. While it may not be an apples-to-apples research comparison, the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology group is hopeful its findings will help to better focus related research with clarity on the oxygen front, per a release from the team there.

It's all part of the fascinating battery science happening around the world that's producing ultra-quick charge times, record-breaking range benchmarks, and futuristic tech that will hopefully soon be commercialized for mainstream use.

Safety is paramount. That's why the South Korean work is crucial to unlocking the astounding range mark the researchers said is possible. It's important to note that while lithium-ion battery fires are well-publicized, they are less likely than gas car blazes, according to multiple reports.

Extinguished safety concerns, longer range, and faster charge speeds can help to boost an already growing EV market. Reuters reported that EV/hybrid sales jumped 25% last year to more than 17 million cleaner rides.

And EVs have multiple benefits. Switching can save you up to about $1,500 annually in gas/maintenance costs. That's not to mention the thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution that can be nixed by parking a gas-burner, per U.S. Energy Department data. The tailpipe exhaust is linked by medical experts to lung, heart, and other health risks.

Stateside, tax breaks of up to $7,500 remain available to help offset the cost.

It all adds up to an industry poised for the next big battery breakthrough, and the UNIST team thinks it has the cathode research method to aid the effort.

"Through various experiments and theoretical analyses, we have developed a library of techniques that can guide cathode material researchers in their material development efforts. This work will contribute to the development of explosion-free long-range batteries with increased energy density," team lead professor Hyun-Wook Lee said in the release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.