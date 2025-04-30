Scientists make breakthrough on futuristic battery with one major upgrade: 'You can see the dilemma'

Experts working on next-generation batteries typically have improved storage capacity, charge speed, and safety at the top of the must-have list. But a University of Chicago team intends for them to have more planet-friendly parts without harmful forever chemicals, as well, according to a news release.

"To address our needs as a society for electric vehicles and energy storage, we are coming up with more environmental challenges," professor Chibueze Amanchukwu said in the report. "You can see the dilemma."

At issue are harmful substances, or PFAS, that number in the thousands, degrade slowly, and are used in common batteries and many other products like nonstick pans and rain jackets. As a result, the chemicals have been found throughout our environment, even in human blood, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Scientists are studying links between exposure and health problems, including brain conditions, developmental delays, and cancer risks.

Crossing batteries off the PFAS list would be a big win for the cleaner tech.

"We make an amazing material or amazing device, and then we realize that it's not good for the environment, and then we scramble to see if we can replace it," Amanchukwu said in the release.

The expert added that performance and temperature range demands often lead battery makers back to the forever chemical well, as the substances excel in battery electrolytes and elsewhere in packs. But as demand increases, the amount of PFAS use will, too, unless cleaner alternatives are made. For reference, ions move through the electrolyte between two electrodes as the battery cycles, per a U.S. Energy Department description.

"What the scientific literature is doing now is to say, 'Oh, let's add more fluorinated components into the electrolyte.' Almost all of those will be considered PFAS," he said in the release, which added that not all fluorinated compounds are forever chemicals.

His team has developed two solvent families that don't include them, yet work well for battery components. One was partially fluorinated, and the other was not.

The team reported encouraging results. Nonfluorinated solvents garnered high capacity retention with the ability to operate at minus 40 degrees to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Partially fluorinated electrolytes had some coating problems that were fixed with a non-PFAS additive, producing a faster-charging battery that operates at a lower temperature, all per the report.

Solvent science is happening elsewhere, too. At the University of Missouri, researchers are working on one that traps troublesome nanoplastics in water, pulling them from the environment.

You can take steps to rid your life of harmful substances by being aware of what common products contain them. Safer sunscreens and cosmetics are available, for example. You can also use your voice and vote to persuade your representatives about the importance of planet-friendly manufacturing methods, ensuring cleaner products in the future.

At the University of Chicago, the team seems to be making progress on developing batteries for the future without forever chemicals.

"There's risk we take bringing new materials to market in general. But there's even greater risk to bringing a new material to the market with the possibility that somebody might say in 10 years or 15 years, 'This is illegal. You can't make this anymore,'" Amanchukwu said in the university summary.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.