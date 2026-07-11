New York spent years fighting rodents. Now mice are evolving past poison, and rats are dodging traps

"A much higher mutation frequency than we thought before."

Efforts to rein in New York City's persistent rodent problem may be running into a new challenge.

As ABC 7 New York reported, research indicates some rats and mice are adjusting to the pest-control tactics used against them.

What's happening?

A rodent study pointed to rapid changes in mice exposed to common extermination methods, the outlet said. To reach that conclusion, Rutgers researchers analyzed samples collected from New York City, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, and the Philadelphia region.

Roughly 70% of the mouse populations in the study carried mutations linked to resistance against commonly used rodenticides. That means poisons intended to wipe out infestations may already be less effective in a large share of mice.

Speaking about the findings, Rutgers postdoctoral fellow JinJia Yu told the station that the animals "show a much higher mutation frequency than we thought before."

Researchers said rats appear to be responding differently. Rather than mutating in the same way as mice, many seem to be learning how to avoid traps and other extermination methods over time.

Why does it matter?

Rodents can contaminate food, damage homes, trigger stress, and create costly cleanup and repair bills for families, landlords, and local governments.

There are also health concerns tied to the chemicals used to control them. If poisons become less effective, communities may be pushed to use more of them or apply them more often, increasing exposure to toxic substances indoors and around buildings.

Like harsh cleaning products and other common household chemicals, repeated exposure can carry cumulative risks, especially for children, pets, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues.

If pest control takes longer to work, rodents may remain in homes, restaurants, schools, and apartment buildings for longer periods, reducing quality of life and adding pressure to systems already dealing with housing and sanitation challenges.

As ABC 7 detailed, New York City has already rolled out broader sanitation efforts, more inspections, and focused extermination campaigns, but the findings suggest the problem may be becoming more complex.

What's being done?

Experts have said the answer is not simply stronger poison. ABC 7 summarized the Rutgers recommendations, saying researchers want the focus to be less on pesticides and more on prevention steps like better trash storage, cutting off food sources, and improving sanitation so rodents have fewer chances to thrive.

That approach may reduce rodent populations without increasing chemical exposure, and it could also slow the development of even more pesticide resistance.

The researchers pointed out that creating new pest-control chemicals can take years and major investment.

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