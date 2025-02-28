  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers sound the alarm over massive infestations in US cities: 'We are on our heels and being pushed backward'

11 out of the 16 cities analyzed had significant increasing trends, while only 3 experienced declines.

by Geri Mileva
11 out of the 16 cities analyzed had significant increasing trends, while only 3 experienced declines.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The fight against rodent infestations continues with the recent increase of rat sightings in cities like New York; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco, Vox reported. But that's not all: A recent study published in the Science Advances journal revealed that rising temperatures may be linked to the booming rat population.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed rat sighting reports and inspection data from 16 cities around the world to measure changes in the animal's population. Eleven out of the 16 cities had significant increasing trends in rat numbers, while only three experienced declines. Washington, D.C., had the largest sighting increase in recent years, followed by San Francisco and New York City.

Jonathan Richardson, lead author of the study and ecologist at the University of Richmond, told Vox, "We are on our heels and being pushed backward."

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The study linked rising temperatures in cities as a factor in the increase in rat sightings. According to the study, rat activity is limited by colder temperatures because they have to take shelter or forage for food. Warmer winters and longer breeding seasons allow rats to thrive and reproduce at alarming rates, making the infestations harder to control.

The study also linked rising rat sightings to increasing urbanization and dense human populations, which provide rodents with shelter and more food sources. 

Why is the increasing rat population important?

Rats can transfer diseases like leptospirosis and typhus fever to humans, either directly through bites or by contaminating food and drinks with droppings.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Rats can also cause structural damage to homes by gnawing on electrical wires, pipes, and even concrete

What's being done about it?

Cities around the world have used different strategies to fight rat infestations. For example, New York has traps and food infused with rodent contraceptives, while Portland has electrical traps that zap rats.

With the study connecting increased rat sightings to rising city temperatures, the best thing individuals can do is minimize planet-warming pollution. For example, switching to electric cars and investing in energy-efficient appliances can make a big difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x