Researchers sound the alarm over massive infestations in US cities: 'We are on our heels and being pushed backward'

11 out of the 16 cities analyzed had significant increasing trends, while only 3 experienced declines.

The fight against rodent infestations continues with the recent increase of rat sightings in cities like New York; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco, Vox reported. But that's not all: A recent study published in the Science Advances journal revealed that rising temperatures may be linked to the booming rat population.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed rat sighting reports and inspection data from 16 cities around the world to measure changes in the animal's population. Eleven out of the 16 cities had significant increasing trends in rat numbers, while only three experienced declines. Washington, D.C., had the largest sighting increase in recent years, followed by San Francisco and New York City.

Jonathan Richardson, lead author of the study and ecologist at the University of Richmond, told Vox, "We are on our heels and being pushed backward."

The study linked rising temperatures in cities as a factor in the increase in rat sightings. According to the study, rat activity is limited by colder temperatures because they have to take shelter or forage for food. Warmer winters and longer breeding seasons allow rats to thrive and reproduce at alarming rates, making the infestations harder to control.

The study also linked rising rat sightings to increasing urbanization and dense human populations, which provide rodents with shelter and more food sources.

Why is the increasing rat population important?

Rats can transfer diseases like leptospirosis and typhus fever to humans, either directly through bites or by contaminating food and drinks with droppings.

Rats can also cause structural damage to homes by gnawing on electrical wires, pipes, and even concrete.

What's being done about it?

Cities around the world have used different strategies to fight rat infestations. For example, New York has traps and food infused with rodent contraceptives, while Portland has electrical traps that zap rats.

With the study connecting increased rat sightings to rising city temperatures, the best thing individuals can do is minimize planet-warming pollution. For example, switching to electric cars and investing in energy-efficient appliances can make a big difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.