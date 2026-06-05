New Yorkers could soon hang plug-in solar panels from windows and balconies without utility approval

"I know New York City's itching to do it, as well as several of the other cities in the state."

New Yorkers may soon have a much easier way to generate their own electricity — even if they live in an apartment.

A bill before Gov. Kathy Hochul would allow residents to place small plug-in solar panels on balconies or in windows and use a regular outlet without prior utility approval.

According to Gothamist, the New York Legislature approved the Solar Up Now NY Act, or SUNNY Act, late last week, bringing the state a step closer to legalizing "balcony solar" systems for homes and apartments. If signed into law, the measure would allow plug-in solar panels rated at up to 1,200 watts.

Residents could use those portable systems to offset their household electricity use, as long as the equipment meets fire-safety rules and is approved by an accredited testing lab.

The change could open the door to solar for people who have largely been shut out of rooftop installations, especially renters and city residents. Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, a Brooklyn Democrat who sponsored the bill, said the systems are gaining traction in dense urban areas.

Hochul must act on the legislation by year's end or reject it.

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For many households, the biggest appeal is simple: lower utility bills. Plug-in solar panels are much smaller than a typical rooftop system, but they can still trim energy costs by supplying power directly to a home during the day.

That could be especially meaningful in a state where electricity bills can be high and many residents do not have roofs where they can install panels. Balcony solar could give apartment dwellers, condo owners, and other urban households a more practical way to benefit from clean energy.

When more homes use solar power, even on a small scale, it can reduce reliance on electricity generated from harmful, non-renewable sources and cut the air pollution that comes with them. More distributed clean energy can help make neighborhoods healthier while giving consumers more control over their energy use.

The bill would remove one of the biggest barriers to these systems by allowing approved plug-in panels to connect to a standard outlet without prior utility approval.

Utilities in over two dozen states have opposed similar measures, arguing that grid-connected plug-in systems should still require connection agreements, according to Gothamist. In New York, though, ConEd signaled support, saying the measure strikes an "appropriate balance."

"I know New York City's itching to do it, as well as several of the other cities in the state," Gallagher said.

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