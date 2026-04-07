New pictures emerge of Cybertruck-esque, privately-owned 'speed cameras' but privacy concerns abound

"Why is it okay that these are all privately owned companies surveilling us?"

X user Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) received mixed reactions after posting a photo of an advanced "speed camera" recently introduced to Maryland roads.

The cameras, manufactured by Germany-based company Vitronic, are part of a broader enforcement initiative aimed at enhancing safety and minimizing accidents, according to WJLA.

Officials have installed 140 new cameras in Montgomery County, with many taking notice of the rugged, Cybertruck-esque look.

I've received reports of these new "speed cameras" popping up across Maryland. Like Flock, they're privately owned. Unlike Flock, these likely contain *pounds of copper*… which I'd never suggest anyone take advantage of. Neighbors might not mind, though. pic.twitter.com/QeORTNMbR9 — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) April 5, 2026

The hope is not only to catch speeding violators but also to change driver behavior to prioritize safety.

"We can actually tap into the cameras and see that they are operating in real time and make sure that they are operational," Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said.

Some social media users, however, have raised concerns about the installations, specifically calling attention to the fact that they are privately owned.

"Why is it okay that these are all privately owned companies surveilling us?" one user questioned.

Another pointed out the ominous future applications of the technology. "These are, at least officially, only scanning for speed; however, they do have modular add-on capability for more invasive scanning," they wrote.

The original poster also alluded to the possibility of theft, as these machines allegedly contain "pounds of copper."

Stoddard, however, claims the cameras are prepared to handle instances of vandalism: "The glass in the front of them is actually ballistic-grade glass because we had situations where previously people had vandalized cameras."

Despite the noble intentions of reducing hazardous driving, these installations point to the much larger issue of surveillance. The placement of more cameras opens up the possibility of increased anxiety and loss of privacy, especially when the technology is owned by a privately owned tech company.

Residents may rightfully be concerned about the collection and distribution of their data as well as the general environmental impact of expanding tech infrastructure in natural spaces.

Both tech companies and local officials must ensure complete transparency with the public if they want residents on board with similar endeavors in the future.

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