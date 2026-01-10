Car expert issues ominous prediction about Tesla Cybertruck: 'The novelty has worn off'

What once looked like the future of electric pickup trucks now faces a very different reality.

Trend-watchers say demand for Tesla's Cybertruck, the stainless-steel vehicle that once dominated headlines, is starting to fade.

What's happening?

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, it instantly became one of the most talked-about vehicles. Its angular design, armored exterior, and bold promises drew massive attention and hundreds of thousands of reservations.

That buzz hasn't lasted.

According to Electrek, car reviewer Doug DeMuro recently suggested that the Cybertruck could sell for as little as $35,000 within the next 18 months.

That's a steep drop from prices that hovered around $80,000 when deliveries began in 2023. DeMuro, who also founded the auction platform Cars & Bids, pointed to fading novelty and limited appeal beyond early adopters.

Online reactions reflected that shift. One commenter said that "the novelty has worn off."

Others argued the truck might finally appeal to more buyers if the price drops sharply. As one commenter put it, the Cybertruck could work "at $35,000 or less."

Why is this concerning?

Price swings hit buyers first. When Tesla cuts prices on a new model, people who already pay full price may see their cars' resale value drop. That can make some buyers feel uncertain about the value of what they own.

Delivery delays and shifting production goals add to the uncertainty. Even high-profile vehicles like the Cybertruck can leave shoppers unsure about when or whether prices will settle.

These kinds of changes affect how people shop. Some wait to see if prices drop, others watch for incentives, and a few hold off until the timing feels right.

That could slow the transition to electric vehicles, which is vital to reducing planet-warming pollution in the transportation sector.

For Tesla, the Cybertruck's woes represent more bad news in a torrent of troubling headlines. The company saw significant drops in sales in 2025, with potential customers put off by Elon Musk's political activity or convinced by other EV competitors.

What's being done about it?

With more electric pickups and SUVs hitting the market, buyers have more options than ever. That means shoppers can take their time, compare prices, and choose the moment that works best for them.

Drivers considering an EV don't have to chase headline-grabbing models. It helps to focus on what matters for everyday life — how far the car can go on a charge, where you can plug in, what the total cost will be, and whether it fits your routine.

For those who do make the plunge, they can expect long-term savings on refueling costs and maintenance when compared to gas-guzzling alternatives.

Paying attention to these practical details can make the difference between a car that's exciting on paper and one that actually works for you.

