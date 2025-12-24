Lawmakers launch groundbreaking initiative that could revolutionize agriculture: 'Will help shape the future'

"Will allow us to continue rapidly expanding."

A new pilot program dedicated to agrivoltaics will soon take place on New Jersey farmland.

The Dual-Use Solar Energy Pilot Program will lead the process of installing solar panels on qualified farms to test it as a new revenue stream for farmers, according to an SNJ Today report. The initiative was approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The government considered public input while developing this program, and it will start accepting applications in the new year. The data collected will be used to build a more permanent program.

"The pilot program demonstrates our whole-of-government approach to our clean energy goals, pairing the success of solar installation with economic growth for local farmers — working collaboratively with key feedback from the communities where this will be implemented," said New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, per SNJ Today.

Agrivoltaics combines agriculture with solar by installing panels on existing farmland. This doubles the use of the land and creates additional income for farmers. It's growing in popularity through programs just like this one to produce affordable, cleaner energy.

"This partnership will allow us to continue rapidly expanding clean energy sources while allowing farmers to reap the benefits," Governor Murphy said.

New Jersey has shown that it is dedicated to expanding access to affordable energy. Nearly a quarter of a million homes and businesses in the state have some solar installation, more than doubling its capacity in the last seven years.

"This program will help shape the future of New Jersey's energy landscape by allowing our farmers to undertake full-scale projects demonstrating how agriculture and energy production can work together on the same land," said Ed Wengryn, the New Jersey secretary of agriculture, per SNJ Today.

Bringing solar into farming helps to clean up the food and agriculture industries and make them more eco-friendly. It also conserves resources, curbs pollution, and gets us one step closer to a cleaner-energy future.

