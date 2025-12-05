Farmers stunned by unexpected impacts of new solar and wind farm projects: 'Everything else pales in comparison'

It can help drive down energy costs for everyone.

A major shift is underway in rural Indiana, where farmers are discovering that solar and wind projects can offer financial stability, especially when times are tougher than ever.

In Howard County, landowners who once saw renewable energy proposals derailed by local opposition are embracing private projects where they rent out their property for renewable energy production, according to Allied News.

It's a win-win-win for the farmers, the energy companies, and the state's energy reserves.

Farmers like Anthony Downing and David Long are leasing portions of their land to Engie's 1,500-acre Emerald Green Solar farm, which helps cover some of their operational costs, which have only spiked since the pandemic. Not only is Engie paying six times what the landowners would make leasing to farmers, but there's a yearly 2% increase included in the 25-year contract.

Considering this will diversify the energy supply in Indiana, which uses three times more power than it produces, the project promises upsides all around.

"I like electricity, and I think everyone in Howard County does, too," Long said to Allied News. "We need more energy."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Renewable energy farms can help drive down energy costs for everyone, while also slashing pollution and cleaning up the local air quality.

The biggest points of contention from critics are the aesthetics and the loss of farmland.

"Everything else pales in comparison," said Dan Brockett from Penn State Extension's Energy Team. But the land quality may even improve with such a long break. The project is designed to be reversible when the contract ends. That means minimally disturbing the land and topsoil — and Engie is even planting native ground cover to make it friendlier to pollinators (an essential part of our food security).

While Purdue is researching whether or not the metal structures for the solar panels could leach PFAS or other chemicals into the ground, experts say it's unlikely. Plus, there will be no need for chemical applications while it's being used for the solar farm.

"Allowing the soil to rest over a long period of time is going to let it replace a lot of nutrients," Brockett said. "There's a great possibility the ground is better at end of life than the beginning."

There's also the potential for livestock like sheep to graze the land, aka agrivoltaics, making it multifunctional and more profitable.

"I think it's going to be some of the best ground in Howard County," Downing said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.