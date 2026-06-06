Driver trades gas car for a used EV and says free home charging changed everything

For one driver in the Netherlands, switching from a gas-powered car to a used electric vehicle quickly became an eye-opening upgrade, especially when home charging sometimes cost nothing at all.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post in the r/electricvehicles forum, the user said the electric vehicle changed their view of daily driving, from the quieter ride to the lower operating costs. In the post's caption, they described it as "a whole different experience."

The driver shared that they traded in a 2023 Mazda CX-30 for a used 2022 Ioniq 5 with a 73-kilowatt-hour battery, about 60,000 miles on the odometer, and 96% battery state of health.

"No more road noise or car noise or vibrations," they wrote.

They also described the Ioniq 5 as "more spacious and luxurious" than their previous vehicle.

Fuel costs made a big difference, too. The poster noted that gasoline had drastically climbed to €2.50 per liter (about $11 per gallon), making their old car increasingly expensive to drive. By contrast, they said the EV was charging at home with free electricity via renewable energy.

"Free electricity happens sometimes when there is excess renewables power," the poster explained.

Other users affirmed that dynamic electricity tariffs in the Netherlands can occasionally fall very low — or even to zero — when wind and solar generation is strong and demand is low.

Why does it matter?

Avoiding expensive gasoline can quickly add up. When charging lines up with especially cheap or free electricity, some miles can effectively cost nothing in energy.

Commenters also pointed to savings beyond fuel.

One longtime EV owner said that after seven years, their maintenance had mostly been "wiper blades, cabin air filter and a set of tires."

"No oil changes, no tune ups, no head gaskets, no timing belts, no brakes, on and on," they wrote.

Several drivers said going electric also made them more aware of exhaust fumes and air pollution.

One commenter wrote: "I'm never going back. I can't believe how much air pollution I was inhaling from my own damn car."

Why make the switch?

A used EV can be a strong value option, particularly if the battery still shows a high state of health. That can allow buyers to enjoy the benefits of driving electric without paying new-car prices.

Local fuel prices and home charging rates, including off-peak or dynamic plans where available, can vary widely. In some areas, overnight charging or periods of high renewable energy production can make charging far cheaper than many people expect.

Commenters said free charging at apartments and parking garages had helped reduce their driving costs even further.

For people who mostly drive locally and can charge at home, the convenience alone may be a major upgrade, with fewer gas station stops, less maintenance, and a quieter ride.

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