Naval facility offers nearby residents free testing after discovering potent chemicals in well water: 'We have one property that we identified'

People living near the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex in Chesapeake, Virginia, are being offered free testing for PFAS — harmful compounds sometimes called "forever chemicals" — in their well water, according to WHRO.

The new testing follows updated drinking water standards from the Environmental Protection Agency and a Department of Defense limit of 70 parts per trillion for PFAS. That change has prompted more testing near the base.

What's happening?

Cecilia Landin, a geologist with the Mid-Atlantic Naval Facilities Engineering Command, said the Navy recently found one nearby home with PFAS levels above the new limit.

"We have one property that we identified that is above the September 2024 DOD interim action levels. That property has since been fitted with a whole house point of entry treatment system," Landin told WHRO.

Since 2019, the Navy has tested 70 private wells near the Northwest Annex. Thirty were sampled in the latest round. Families in homes with higher levels are being given bottled water until longer-term options — like home filtration or connections to city water — can be arranged.

The base is located near the North Carolina border and supports training operations for the Marines and Coast Guard. It also houses equipment used by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS refers to a group of chemicals used in consumer goods and military tools since the 1940s. You'll find them in nonstick pans, fast-food wrappers, and water-resistant clothing. The Navy's most common source? Firefighting foam.

These chemicals don't break down easily. They can stay in the environment — and in people's bodies — for years. Some have been linked to cancer, liver and kidney problems, and developmental delays.

Testing is especially important for people with private wells, which aren't regularly monitored like public water systems.

What's being done?

The military stopped using PFAS-based foam for training, but it's still allowed for emergencies until late 2026. The Department of Defense says the foam is used at 1,500 sites and on over 6,800 military vehicles and vessels.

To fully transition to safer alternatives, the Government Accountability Office estimates it'll cost about $2.1 billion.

Nationwide, more than 700 military bases have been checked for PFAS. Of those, 578 need further review. In the meantime, the Navy says it will keep offering support to affected families.

