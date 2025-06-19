Officials issue ban on common firefighting material with dangerous impacts: 'A victory for every resident'

In a major win for human and environmental health, Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill banning the use of firefighting foam that contains toxic forever chemicals at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

As the Sun Journal reported, the new law, titled LD 407, "An Act to Prohibit the Use of Aqueous Film-Forming Foam at the Former Brunswick Naval Air Station," will take effect Jan. 1. The bill prohibits the use and storage of firefighting foams that contain a type of forever chemical called PFOS at the former air station, now known as Brunswick Landing.

Under the new regulations, the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which has developed homes, businesses, and an airport at the site, will also have to remove any fire suppression systems that contain forever chemicals — also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — by the end of 2026.

Following a massive spill at Brunswick Executive Airport in 2024, lawmakers were eager to pass legislation to prevent forever chemicals from being used in fire suppression tools. The accident resulted in nearly 1,500 gallons of aqueous film-forming foam, which contained harmful PFAS, being released in one of the hangars. Brunswick lawmakers are supporting four other bills that call for reforms to firefighting foams.

"The Governor was pleased to sign this bill into law to direct the permanent removal of harmful fire suppressant foam from the former Brunswick Naval Air Station," a Mills spokesperson said in an email, per the Sun Journal. "This accountability measure will avoid future environmental harm and give the community peace of mind about conducting business at Brunswick Landing in the years ahead."

While the bill is certainly a positive step for Brunswick residents, Rep. Dan Ankeles noted that officials have plenty of work ahead to clean up PFAS from private wells located near the former base. Forever chemicals can stay in the environment for 1,000 years and accumulate in people's bodies, contributing to numerous health problems, including reproductive issues, developmental effects, and hormone disruption.

State officials have found forever chemicals in the drinking water of several cities across Michigan and Pennsylvania, and many of the residents rely on private wells for water. Well water is more prone to PFAS contamination than groundwater because it often draws from shallow aquifers and is closer to common PFAS sources such as industrial sites.

That's why laws such as LD 407 are crucial to protect both citizens and the environment — and help communities work toward a healthier, safer future.

"I'm very grateful to my colleagues for passing LD 407, the governor for signing it, and the people of Brunswick for using the power of their advocacy to ensure its success," Ankeles wrote in an email to the Sun Journal, calling it "a victory for every resident in the path of the spill."

