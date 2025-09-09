Scientist calls out concerning misinformation about natural gas: 'A big red flag'

"They don't go deeper than surface level on these issues."

A not-so "natural" energy alternative — methane — isn't as sustainable as some people online suggest.

Environmental scientist and TikToker Calvin (@appalachian_naturalist) took it upon himself to debunk a claim circling the site.

"A lot of people still believe that switching to methane (aka "natural gas") is a clean choice," Calvin wrote in his post's caption. "But when you look at how much it leaks, how potent it is as a greenhouse gas, and how it's still tied to fossil fuel infrastructure, the truth becomes clear."

#climatesolutions #environment ♬ Autumn Leaves - Timothy Cole @appalachian_naturalist Methane IS NOT a climate solution—it is part of the problem. A lot of people still believe that switching to methane (aka " natural gas ") is a clean choice. But when you look at how much it leaks, how potent it is as a greenhouse gas, and how it's still tied to fossil fuel infrastructure, the truth becomes clear. Sure compared to coal it is a better, overall option; however, saying "let's have more of it" ignores the overall environmental issues tied to the extraction and delivery. This doesn't even cover the conversion to liquid natural gas. I've spent 3 years researching the impacts of methane extraction in Appalachia, 2 years working for the 9th largest producer of methane in the country, and a year working with methane capture from landfills. There is no room for misinformation that blatantly disregards the actual impacts of methane simply to grift off the ignorance of others. How to spot climate misinformation—this is where the conversation needs to shift if we want to help protect rural communities from blatant misinformation. Also recommend checking out videos from @Alaina Wood if you want to get better at spotting climate misinformation. 📌 Save this video. 🗣️ Drop your thoughts or questions below. #climatechange

Calvin clears up some confusion about natural gas (which is mostly methane) in response to a pro-methane post. While he acknowledges that utilizing natural gas — which is a dirty fuel — is usually considered better for the environment than coal, it's not a solution for significantly reducing heat-trapping pollution, per Calvin's TikTok.

"A big red flag for me is when people talk about [stuff] they know nothing about," Calvin explains in the video. "Calling [natural gas] an environmental solution ignores the broader impact it has on ecosystems, water resources, and long-term climate stability."

People are working to reduce dirty energy use, but the detrimental impacts of air pollution on our bodies and our planet are significant. Extracting natural gas harms habitats, produces contaminated wastewater, and releases large amounts of methane, a gas with a strong warming effect, as the Union of Concerned Scientists has also explained.

Instead, Calvin and others who have studied the subject urge a switch to renewable energy sources — solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal energy. These alternatives produce very little, if any, heat-trapping gases, and are naturally replenishing. They're better for the air, the soil, animals, and our bodies.

Commenters hoped Calvin's explanation could clear up some of the original video's climate misinformation.

"Natural gas is not and never will be a transition fuel," one commenter agreed, addressing the debate about whether methane — which is especially potent at heat-trapping in the short term and can do immediate damage — is a good option while developing other resources.

Another viewer, responding to the original post, found it "so frustrating dealing with people … who act like they are very informed, but they don't go deeper than surface level on these issues."

