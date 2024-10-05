Major airport strikes new deal resulting in astounding machines that can pull over 350-ton aircrafts: 'A further milestone for future-proof ground handling'

"As a pioneer in the field of zero-emission ground support, our goal is to make ground support fit for a sustainable future."

Munich Airport is making a big push for green energy thanks to a new deal that will see more electric vehicles on the tarmac in the near future.

According to a report from Electrek, Munich Airport has agreed to a deal with Goldhofer (via ground hauling and de-icing company EFM) for 14 of its all-electric Phoenix E aircraft tractors. This means the airport will replace several of its current gas-powered tractors with fully electric vehicles.

The Phoenix E can more than handle the task. According to the report, the EV tractor is capable of towing up to 352 tons at 20 miles per hour thanks to a 700-volt lithium-ion battery pack.

"This latest investment in Goldhofer equipment is a further milestone for future-proof ground handling by EFM GmbH at Munich Airport," Jörg Abel, EFM's managing director said. "As a pioneer in the field of zero-emission ground support, our goal is to make ground support fit for a sustainable future. Goldhofer's Phoenix E tractors make a valuable contribution to our endeavor and will help us achieve our vision of a green future."

One of the big myths about electric vehicles is that they are incapable of towing large loads or not capable of doing so without severely depleting their power supply. The Phoenix E smashes that myth to pieces. It can handle the weight of towing planes as well as its gas-powered counterparts and does so without creating planet-heating exhaust in the process.

The airline industry has been making a massive push toward green initiatives. A battery for a four-ton electric plane is currently being tested, which could allow for the first fully electric commercial aircraft. Edinburgh Airport has made significant strides toward its Net Zero Strategy goal, and a startup company has been working on integrating high-power density motors into potential aircraft.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Phoenix E represents a massive step toward eliminating one aspect of planet-warming gases from the air travel industry, and we will likely see more airports adopting them in the near future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.