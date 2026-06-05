West Nile detected in New Orleans mosquitoes as helicopters prepare to spray several neighborhoods

"It affects you every day living your life."

Routine mosquito surveillance in New Orleans found a mosquito sample carrying West Nile virus, WVUE reported.

The finding is the latest sign that mosquito season is ramping up in the city after heavy rain left behind plenty of standing water.

What happened?

The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said a routine surveillance check this week turned up mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus. Director Claudia Riegel said that means the virus is active in the local mosquito population, though New Orleans has not confirmed any human cases this year.

According to WVUE, research entomologist Mark Janowiecki said the board collects mosquitoes, examines the specimens, and then tests them for West Nile virus. He said the machine indicates whether a specimen tests positive for West Nile virus by lighting up with a fluorescent red marker.

Helicopter spraying was scheduled for the morning of June 5 in Hollygrove, Uptown, Audubon, Broadmoor, and the Garden District. Officials said the operation will focus on the southern house mosquito, which they identify as the primary species responsible for spreading West Nile virus.

Louisiana had 72 human West Nile virus cases in 2025, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why does it matter?

Riegel said West Nile virus mainly circulates between birds and mosquitoes, and people can get sick when an infected mosquito bites them.

For some people, the virus can be serious. New Orleans resident Shirley Jacques told WVUE she knows someone who was affected and said: "They were sick for quite a long time. It affects you every day living your life."

A positive mosquito sample does not mean there is an outbreak on a specific block, but local agencies are responding with surveillance and spraying.

What can I do?

Riegel advised residents to use insect repellent and wear long-sleeved clothing.

With recent rain filling outdoor containers, officials are urging residents to check their property every week for places where water may be collecting that mosquitoes could use for breeding.

"It's really important that maybe on garbage day, you just walk around your house and make sure all containers are turned over," Riegel told WVUE.

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