Mitsubishi shares video of incredible swimming robot performing crucial task — here's what it can do

While nuclear energy can provide the world with virtually limitless, more affordable clean energy, there are drawbacks to its use that still need to be addressed. One such drawback is that humans can't inspect nuclear reactor vessels because of the extremely high pressure and temperatures within.

However, Mitsubishi developed a solution to that problem three decades ago, and according to Interesting Engineering, it has proved more than viable so far.

Mitsubishi's autonomous underwater inspection device, designed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, is a robot created to complete underwater inspections in nuclear reactor vessels. The robot has a seven-axis robotic arm that it uses to check for faults.

Since 1995, the A-UT has completed at least 50 missions at pressurized water reactor power plants in Japan.

Mitsubishi's device is on the smaller side, measuring 5.9 feet long, 3.2 feet wide, and 2.9 feet high. However, this robot weighs 881 pounds, making it quite heavy.

With an operational depth of up to 65 feet, a thruster powers the A-UT and allows it to reach where it needs to be. Once it begins inspecting the nuclear reactor vessel, wheels enable it to travel along the surface of the vessel's walls.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Not only is this robot able to go places where humans cannot and do a job impossible for them, but it also manages to do that job far more quickly. Mitsubishi explained that the A-UT scans a reactor vessel's walls at a rate of 200 millimeters per second, per Interesting Engineering. Additionally, two robots can be sent to complete the job, further reducing inspection time.

As for how the A-UT knows where to go, operators control the robot remotely via a joystick and computer, telling the device where to swim and when to begin its inspection.

Considering that experts predict there will likely be a nuclear power resurgence in Japan in the coming years and advancements in nuclear technologies, the A-UT is irreplaceable. Utilizing a robot in this manner reduces risks to humans and offers a more thorough analysis than any human could provide.

In this manner, Mitsubishi's robot is keeping the country safer by ensuring nuclear reactor vessels are functioning properly while allowing Japan to continue making strides toward a future featuring affordable, clean energy.

In fact, the A-UT's role is so important that the Japan Society of Maintenology has certified it as the top Maintenance Heritage (a "historic heritage related to maintenance technology, also constituting a cultural heritage of humankind").

Whether the use of the A-UT will become more widespread remains to be seen, but the past 30 years have shown that this robot could make the dream of nuclear energy more attainable.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.