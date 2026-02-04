Appliance expert reveals the top mini-split HVACs to dramatically lower your heating and cooling costs — here's what you need to know

Cranking up the heat in the winter and blasting your air conditioner in the summer can eat into your bottom line. In fact, heating and cooling account for more than half of the average American household's energy use, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

However, installing a heat pump can dramatically lower your energy bills. Your exact heat-and-cooling savings will vary depending on your local utility rates, energy usage, and other household features, such as insulation and air-sealing.

Yet mini-split systems make more sense than ever for homeowners seeking convenient and affordable comfort. Appliance expert Thom Dunn shared his top mini-split picks for Wirecutter, a product-review website owned by the New York Times.

As Mitsubishi is one of the largest mini-split manufacturers worldwide, perhaps it's no surprise that one of its mini-splits made the list. Mitsubishi also has a robust network of installers across the U.S., making it easy to find a trusted local provider to support your heat-pump journey.

Dunn lauded the Mitsubishi Electric Premier MSZ-GX as "a solid option for almost any home."

Like other mini-split heat pumps, this unit mounts on the wall, meaning it may be a good fit for you if your property doesn't have existing ductwork or you want to supplement existing equipment. As Dunn acknowledged, though, what works for one person may not be ideal for another.

While determining which HVAC is right for your home may feel complicated, Mitsubishi has tools to help you find the right energy-efficient HVAC at a price that works for your budget.

Heat pumps offer quiet, reliable, and versatile comfort while reducing grid strain, along with harmful air pollution associated with electricity generation from energy sources like gas and coal. And contrary to common myths, they can also operate beautifully in cold weather.

The key is finding the right system for your home and an installer you can trust. Mitsubishi can connect you with vetted professionals who can help you select and install an efficient HVAC.

"Mini-splits are easier to install than a full ducted system and more efficient than window units or central HVAC," Dunn wrote. "Add in thermostat-like controls alongside smart-home integration, and mini-splits start to sound pretty great."

