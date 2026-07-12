California dog disappeared for weeks, then an AI photo match brought Sweetie home from 33 miles away

"I was overwhelmed with excitement and was shaking."

When an open door left by a pool maintenance worker gave Sweetie a way out of her California home, her family feared the worst. But after weeks on the streets and a 33-mile trek, the 13-year-old dog was reunited with them thanks to artificial intelligence.

What happened?

As soon as Sweetie went missing, her owner, Ivelis Alday, began looking for her, according to People. Alday had adopted the small black dog when she was 2 months old and started searching the area right away.

"We spoke to all our neighbors, created flyers, called animal hospitals and vets," Alday said.

Alday also posted Sweetie's photo to Petco Love Lost, a nationwide lost-and-found pet database that uses AI photo-matching technology. After nearly two months of checking for updates, she received an email about a possible match.

The notification led her to East Valley Animal Shelter in Van Nuys, which is more than 30 miles away, People reported. Sweetie had been found on the street and brought there, and the database, which uses AI-powered photo-matching technology to scan Petco Love Lost's numerous shelter and rescue partners, as well as public and social media found-pet reports, helped reconnect her with her family. Sweetie got home unscathed — and celebrated with roasted chicken.

Why does it matter?

A single open door was enough for a senior dog to disappear and travel dozens of miles from home.

The search lasted for weeks and spanned neighborhoods, shelters, and veterinary offices. In Sweetie's case, persistence played a major role, along with a tool that expanded the search beyond her immediate community.

The case shows how technology is changing pet recovery. Photo-matching systems can help connect found animals with missing-pet reports more quickly than traditional methods alone, especially when a pet ends up outside the area where owners are posting flyers or checking with neighbors.

What can I do?

Pet owners can also take preventive steps such as keeping recent photos on hand, ensuring identification tags are up to date, and checking that doors, gates, and yards are secure.

If a pet does go missing, filing reports quickly with shelters and online databases can create more opportunities for a match if someone finds the animal elsewhere. Even after weeks have passed, it can still be worth checking for new leads.

A pet can travel farther than expected, and a digital record may make a reunion possible long after the initial search begins.

"I received an email and saw it was her," Alday said when the breakthrough finally came, according to People. "I was overwhelmed with excitement and was shaking."

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