After a monthlong search, woman spots missing dog in viral livestream of Mexico's World Cup party

"The puppy's little face, like saying… 'What I have to do to find my family.'"

A livestream of Mexico's World Cup street celebrations helped a family reunite with their dog, which had been missing for weeks.

What happened?

For nearly a month, Alejandra Garcia had been searching for Gorda, her 6-year-old dog, after she disappeared from the Lomas de Guadalupe area of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

But on June 24, when Mexico had its third win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans rushed into the streets to celebrate.

Luckily, a livestream of the celebration posted on the Carretoneando Facebook page showed Gorda in the crowd, per Dexerto.

Ayer durante el festejo en mi ciudad por la victoria de México, durante una transmisión en vivo pudieron reconocer a una perrita que llevaba un mes desaparecida, fueron por ella y todo terminó con final feliz pic.twitter.com/bCd67XMERQ — Liz 🪐 (@biyindrunk) June 25, 2026

Garcia's brother recognized Gorda in the broadcast and alerted her right away; in the clip, one Team Mexico supporter carries the dog through the crowd while the cameraman joked that "even the dog is celebrating."

Garcia and another family member then went to the area to figure out where the livestream was being filmed, despite the packed street party, per Dexerto. There were thousands of fans celebrating, but luckily, they eventually found the dog's exact location and recovered Gorda. Once Gorda was back home, Garcia took her to a veterinarian for a checkup.

She told local media that the dog was "very skinny and a little injured" after being out on the streets for nearly a month, though the routine exam found that Gorda was only a little bit malnourished.

Now, Gorda has become the focal point of World Cup celebrations, with fans and pet owners alike celebrating online.

Commenters below the video, posted to X, shared delight in the story. One wrote, "The puppy's little face, like saying… 'What I have to do to find my family.'"

Another joked, "she wasn't lost; she'd been on a month-long bender… and they caught her in the act."

One user on X summed up what most people were probably thinking, saying this is "the greatest story I heard today. Glad for them!"

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