Scientists make incredible tech breakthrough using plant seeds: 'Helping to reduce reliance on toxic materials'

Scientists have created a revolutionary device using mimosa plant seeds that can generate and store electricity all on its own.

According to Tech Xplore, this breakthrough could power medical implants and wearable devices without toxic materials or battery replacements.

The technology tackles a massive problem in today's electronics: most energy generators use non-biodegradable, toxic materials that harm our environment. These new mimosa seed-based devices are an edible, natural alternative with an impressive power output.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur developed this innovation by transforming mimosa pudica seeds — the same plant known for closing its leaves when touched — into a special hydrogel.

The team spent years studying these seeds' unique molecular structure, which contains natural compounds capable of converting physical pressure into electricity.

"This study was motivated by the need for biocompatible, self-sustaining energy systems to power implantable medical devices and wearable electronics," explained Dr. Bhanu Bhusan Khatua, who led the research.

The device generates 13.5 volts from simple finger pressure, outperforming many similar bio-based technologies. When operating as a supercapacitor, it maintains 87.5% of its power capacity even after 6,000 cycles of use.

"Our device can enable safer, longer-lasting power for implants (e.g., pacemakers) without risky battery replacements," said Dr. Khatua. "It can also support the development of flexible electronics for health monitoring or IoT sensors, helping to reduce reliance on toxic materials and promoting circular energy systems."

You might soon benefit from this technology if you use a medical device like a pacemaker. Instead of needing risky surgery to replace batteries, these devices could power themselves through your body's natural movements. This advancement also means less electronic waste in landfills and fewer toxic materials near your body.

The researchers are scaling up production methods and testing the technology in practical medical and wearable device prototypes. While still in development, this plant-powered technology represents a massive step toward electronics that work with nature instead of against it.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.