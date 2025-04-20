Scientists debut revolutionary battery built to deliver energy for lifetimes: 'Advancements in this technology could reshape the future'

The small storage units could play a big role as we shift to cleaner energy.

Experts at Northwest Normal University in China have an uncommon invention: a small nuclear battery that can power pacemakers and other tiny tech, according to multiple outlets.

The fascinating invention could theoretically provide electricity for hundreds to thousands of years, the reports touted about the benchmark. The news made headlines after a slew of tests, including 35,000 LED pulses, successful integration into Bluetooth chips for signal transmission, and even energizing a clock, per Interesting Engineering and pv magazine.

The applications could be vast. IE added that deep-sea and outer-space uses are possible for nuclear batteries, powering sensors and small gadgets. On Earth, imagine smartphones that never die or tech that helps to keep us alive.

"The researchers are confident that the battery could permanently power implantable devices like pacemakers or brain-computer interfaces," IE's Ameya Paleja wrote.

Nuclear batteries leverage the power of radioactive materials, which at first seems like a dangerous idea when considered for use inside the body. But a news release about similar research in South Korea said that not all nuclear elements harm living organisms. Radiation can be blocked if it's encased, too. Power is generated from the decay energy of radioactive isotopes, according to the expert descriptions.

The Korean scientists built a prototype pack with carbon-14, the same atomic material used in China, where experts encased it in a silicon carbon semiconductor material. This negates leaks and ensures safety. The Chinese battery is called Candle Dragon One, per pv.

"Nuclear battery technology represents the next generation of micro-power solutions, driving transformation in advanced manufacturing, national security, and aerospace applications," Beita Pharmatech chairman Li Gang said in the pv story. Bieta collaborated with Normal on the project.

Candle Dragon One's energy conversion efficiency clocked in at 8%, with a storage capacity 10 times greater than lithium-ion packs per pound. The units can work at an astounding temperature range of minus-148 degrees to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, pv added.

It's not the only nuclear battery being developed in China, as experts at Soochow University are working on one involving the element americium. U.S. researchers are also making packs with radioactive parts. Experts elsewhere even have ideas for a theoretical black hole battery.

The small storage units could play a big role as we shift to cleaner energy, which is key to reducing harmful planet-warming dirty fuel emissions. Air pollution is not only an overheating force, but it's also being linked to brain damage and dementia.

Larger nuclear projects are already providing about 9% of global electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association. It's made without air pollution but produces radioactive waste that needs to be safely stored. There's also the risk of rare yet catastrophic meltdowns.

For the smaller batteries, experts have more milestones to achieve before commercial use can happen, as the power output is low, per pv.

"While currently limited to niche applications, advancements in this technology could reshape the future of energy storage," the magazine's Vincent Shaw wrote.

In the meantime, you can reshape energy use in your home immediately by switching out traditional bulbs for better LEDs. The move could save you up to $600 in energy costs annually while preventing five times the pollution of the old bulbs.

