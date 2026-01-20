Scientists discover alarming hazard lurking in drinking water: 'Can alter gut and liver function'

These findings help fill important gaps in our understanding.

A study recently explored how diet may amplify certain adverse health effects of the microplastics that make their way into our bodies.

What's happening?

Researchers from INRAE, CNRS, and the University of Lille in France focused on mice subjects, exposing them to three different doses of polystyrene nanoplastics — the smallest microplastics — through the animals' drinking water for 90 days.

According to a press release, the mice received two separate diets. One group of subjects was fed a standard mouse diet and the other was fed a "Western" meal plan featuring high levels of fat and sugar. The team then examined the impacts of nanoplastics on the mice's guts and livers.

The researchers found that even low doses of the tiny plastic particles affected the gut barrier, and these effects were amplified in mice consuming a Western-style diet. Gut microbiota composition was also altered, but this change was amplified by a standard mouse diet.

When examining the liver, the researchers found that exposure to low doses of nanoplastics disrupted fat metabolism, regardless of diet. However, the Western diet seemed to amplify glucose intolerance.

"The study's results illustrate that low doses of nanoplastics without chemical additives can alter gut and liver function in a diet-dependent manner," according to the release.

Why is this study important?

These findings, published in November in the journal Environmental Science: Nano, help fill important gaps in our understanding of how microplastic exposure can impact health. This is crucial, as scientists are discovering these tiny plastic particles just about everywhere — in water, soil, air, and food systems.

With that in mind, over time, we are likely to consume huge amounts of these plastics, which have been found to accumulate in natural habitats and in human bodies. Researchers in New Mexico even discovered that the average human brain now contains the equivalent of a disposable spoon's worth of microplastics.

While scientists are still investigating the possible health implications of all of this plastic, they've already made some alarming discoveries. The New Mexico team, for instance, found higher levels of microplastics in the brains of people with dementia. Other studies have suggested that microplastic exposure could be making us more vulnerable to cancer, kidney and heart disease, and fertility issues.

What's being done about microplastics?

There are a few things individuals can do to help reduce personal exposure, including avoiding bottled water, the biggest culprit of microplastic intake.

In fact, one recent study found that switching from bottled water to filtered tap water may reduce microplastic exposure by more than 90%. Opting for a reusable glass or stainless steel water container instead of buying throwaway single-use water bottles can also save you money.

Other ways you can reduce your plastic consumption include bringing your own takeout container to restaurants and using a reusable razor instead of disposables.

In the big picture, meanwhile, making a lasting difference in reducing microplastic exposure will take an international effort to cap plastic production and inform recycling practices worldwide.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.