Researchers report concerning phenomenon observed in coastal region: 'Growing concern'

by Kaiyo Funaki
Photo Credit: iStock

A preliminary report has discovered an alarming amount of microplastics in the waters of Libya's principal seaport

What's happening?

In a study yet to be peer-reviewed by a journal, researchers from Karabük University in Turkey observed high levels of polyethylene and other polymers in water and sand near the Port of Tripoli.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, the scientists obtained 10 samples each from three locations in the Mediterranean Sea within 5 kilometers east or west of the port basin.

They collected sand at a depth of 5 centimeters from an area of 2,500 square centimeters, allowing one to two hours to pass before retrieving the sample and filtering the seawater out.

The sand was then sifted to separate any elements with dimensions of 1 to 5 millimeters.

Whatever microplastic particles the researchers separated from the remaining sand were sent to a lab for analysis via Fourier Transform Infrared spectroscopy.

FTIR technology allowed the team to match the unknown polymers to a database of virgin plastic materials. "The spectra of the samples were compared with those of the reference plastics, and the types of microplastics were identified based on their similarity to the library references," the study reads.

The data, which only included information from the location with the highest average of polymers, showed that eight of the 15 microplastic particles were closely matched with polyethylene. The rest had characteristics similar to compounds such as polypropylene, polystyrene, and styrene-butadiene.

"The presence of microplastics in the environment and the coastal regions is of growing concern," the researchers said in the study.

Why is the presence of microplastics concerning?

Should the research eventually get published as a peer-reviewed study, it would be yet another example of microplastics contaminating an ecosystem.

Microplastics are shed from larger pieces of plastic as they degrade and have contaminated everything from the depths of our oceans to the clouds in our skies. Animals like pigs and humpback whales have also been at the mercy of this type of pollution.

While the extent of health complications microplastics can cause is still unclear, the inhalation and ingestion of these particles have been connected to respiratory illnesses, cognitive disorders, pregnancy complications, and more. 

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

Experts from the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have created a filtration system to capture microplastics in our drinking water. Esah Tea in Assam, India, is now selling microplastic-free cotton tea bags that are biodegradable.

As research teams worldwide work to help protect humans and wildlife from the potentially hazardous effects of microplastics, you can take steps at home to reduce your exposure.

For example, you can switch from disposable coffee cups to travel mugs or ditch single-use plastic bags for reusable grocery bags.

