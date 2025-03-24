Thousands of people are ordering at-home tests to measure blood levels: 'I have long feared my body may be riddled'

Experts are still trying to figure out exactly what this might do to the human body.

People have been hearing about microplastics for years and how they're in the water we drink, the food we eat, and even the air we breathe. But now, instead of just wondering how much plastic is inside them, people are getting tested to find out.

What's happening?

In the U.S. and U.K., thousands of people are ordering kits to measure the tiny plastic particles floating around in their bloodstream, according to The Times. Companies like PlasticTox and Arrow Lab Solutions claim their tests can give users a better idea of their exposure, though scientists are still debating what these levels actually mean for human health.

An investigation by The Times had five journalists take the test, and while none of them had extremely high levels, all of them showed signs of plastic in their blood. Sometimes there were as many as one million microplastic particles in their system, which is low compared to some reported cases, but still not exactly comforting.

"I have long feared my body may be riddled with microplastics," one journalist, Josie Ensor, said. Now, she avoids single-use plastics and hopes to keep her young daughter's exposure lower than hers.

Why is microplastic exposure a big deal?

Research suggests they can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which are linked to serious health problems like cancer and heart disease. Microplastics have even been found in major organs, including the brain, lungs, and even the placenta, which means they could be interfering with normal bodily functions.

Even though there are a lot of people who aren't testing their blood for plastic, it's safe to assume that just about everyone has some level of exposure. Just switching from bottled to filtered tap water can cut down microplastic intake significantly, per The New York Post.

What can people do to limit exposure?

While avoiding plastic completely isn't realistic, there are ways to cut down exposure by cutting down on plastic. Drinking from reusable bottles instead of plastic ones, switching to glass or stainless steel food storage, and being mindful of how food is packaged can all make a difference over time. Filtering tap water and skipping microwaveable meals in plastic containers are also great swaps.

Experts are still trying to figure out exactly what microplastics do to the human body, but in the meantime, reducing everyday plastic use is probably a smart move. People looking for more ways to use less plastic can check out resources that offer practical steps to cut down on exposure.

