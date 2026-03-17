New study exposes alarming truth about tea bags

One experiment cited in the review found that a single plastic tea bag released about 14.7 billion microplastics during brewing.

For billions of people across the globe, brewing a cup of tea is a cherished daily ritual. But new research suggests that something else might be steeping alongside the leaves: tiny plastic particles.

What's happening?

A recent review published in the journal Food Chemistry, which analyzed 19 scientific studies, found that certain tea bags, particularly those made with plastic or plastic blends, may release large numbers of microplastics and nanoplastics (collectively known as MNPs) into hot water during brewing.

The analysis identified several pathways for plastic to enter tea, including packaging, brewing equipment, and even airborne contamination. However, tea bags themselves were among the most consistent sources.

Many tea bags that appear to be paper actually contain hidden plastic components. Some pyramid-shaped tea bags use plastic mesh, while others mix plant fibers with polypropylene, a plastic used to seal the bag's seams.

One experiment cited in the review found that a single plastic tea bag released about 14.7 billion microplastics during brewing. Another study estimated the number to be around 1.3 billion particles per bag.

Scientists also detected particles in certain bioplastics, such as PLA, though often in lower amounts.

Why is this concerning?

Microplastics have swiftly emerged as an environmental and public health concern. Researchers have now detected them in nearly every corner of our daily lives, including the water we drink, the food we eat, and the air we breathe.

As plastics break down, they fragment into tiny pieces that can travel easily through ecosystems and food systems.

Lab experiments have shown that microplastics inside animals are linked to abnormal physical traits and impaired movement, especially at higher exposure levels, per Earth.com, which also delved into the recent study's findings. However, scientists are still working to understand the long-term impacts on human health.

What's being done about microplastics?

As awareness of plastic pollution grows, researchers and policymakers are paying closer attention to how plastics move through everyday products.

Consumers can also take steps to minimize their personal exposure by reducing plastic usage where possible, such as avoiding single-use plastics.

Small choices like these can help limit plastic waste while encouraging companies to move toward safer packaging alternatives.

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