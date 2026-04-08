Researchers discover unusual connection between human bile and dangerous microplastics

The study opens a new window into how microplastics may interact with digestive and liver-related health.

Researchers have long understood that microplastics can enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, and tissue absorption, but a recent study has revealed their presence in bile.

As detailed in research published in the journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, a team from The Tenth Affiliated Hospital of Southern Medical University in China and other organizations detected microplastics in all 14 bile samples they examined.

Researchers collected bile from 14 patients undergoing surgery — five without gallstones and nine with gallstones. They used a strict plastic-free protocol to avoid contamination.

Bile is an acidic yellow or green fluid that aids in digestion and transports waste materials, such as old red blood cells, from the liver to the intestines for removal.

The researchers identified six types of microplastics in the bile samples, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) constituting an average of 68.05% of the particles, and polyethylene (PE) accounting for 27.11% of the plastic content.

PET is a common plastic type that experts have linked to several health risks, including increased cancer risks.

Patients diagnosed with gallstones exhibited significantly higher microplastic concentrations; median levels were 25.89 μg g−1, compared with 6.98 μg g−1 in the control group.

A write-up of the research shared by News Medical stated that an expert may say: "This study reframes the biliary system as more than a passive transit site. It suggests that bile may act as a previously underrecognized reservoir and excretion route for microplastics, while also revealing that chronic exposure can age cholangiocytes through mitochondrial injury."

The study opens a new window into how microplastics may interact with digestive and liver-related health.

It also strengthens the case for better monitoring of microplastics in drinking water and food systems.

The authors also point out that these findings underscore that, while plastic pollution appears to be accumulating in human bodies, the sample size was small, and that scientists still need to expand the findings into larger studies.

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