Former Discovery Channel host sounds the alarm after revealing shocking health test results: 'I am a human landfill'

Even those who avoid it and live as organically as possible are not safe.

by Veronica Booth
Photo Credit: iStock

The former co-host of the Discovery Channel's "Daily Planet" tested her body for microplastics and was astonished at the high amount of plastic inside her.

What's happening?

Ziya Tong tested her body while working on her new documentary, "Plastic People." She wrote an article on her shocking experience for CBC Docs, saying: "Making the film 'Plastic People' made me realize I am a human landfill."

The testing, which was part of a double-blind medical study on donor blood, revealed microplastics in her lungs, blood, and guts. The study's findings showed an average of 11 microplastic particles in 2.5 milliliters of blood. That's about half of a teaspoon worth of plastic coursing through her veins. 

What do the results of the tests mean?

Tong noted in the article that she actively avoids plastic in her daily life. Her home's upholstery uses natural fibers; she avoids fast food and uses beeswax wraps instead of plastic wrap. Despite her efforts to avoid plastic, her body was still riddled with it.

The findings indicate that microplastics are unavoidable as long as plastic usage continues as it is. A study published in Environment & Health found that the presence of microplastics in the body leads to numerous health issues.

The problems included DNA damage, oxidative stress, organ dysfunction, neurotoxicity, metabolic disorder, reduced immune response, developmental toxicity, and reproductive toxicity. Researchers stated that microplastic exposure may also be connected to various chronic diseases.

Watch now: Alaska Airlines employee's suggestion diverts 15,000 lbs of plastic trash

The results of the tests on Tong show that no one is exempt from the microplastic invasion. Even those who avoid plastic and live as organically as possible are not safe. 

How can we reduce our exposure to microplastics?

In her article, Tong explained: "The campaigns that focus solely on banning plastic straws or bags are missing the mark."

The plastic present in our daily lives goes far beyond these targeted items. From produce stickers to mascara, plastics are everywhere.

But Tong said there is hope. Over 170 countries are participating in Global Plastics Treaty negotiations to stop plastic pollution. The Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty is also working toward profound change in how we use plastic.

She also highlighted the Plastic Free Communities movement that is bidding farewell to single-use plastic and other plastic products; over 600 communities have signed up for this mission. Embracing plastic alternatives and new technologies can help us reduce plastic waste and save our bodies from becoming human landfills.

