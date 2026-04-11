Humans exposed to 'microplastic storm' in the womb, hospital equipment a major concern

A striking new report has revealed that we may not merely be living through a "microplastic storm" — we may be born into it, with exposure beginning far earlier than many might imagine.

Research from the Plastic Soup Foundation and The Flotilla Foundation highlighted how everyday items may be quietly exposing people to tiny plastic particles.

Reflecting findings from more than 350 peer-reviewed studies, the report tracked microplastics release across five key areas of life: outdoor sources, indoor environments, children's products, health care and personal care, and food and drink.

Among the most concerning sources identified were hospital equipment, baby bottles, children's toys, and household paint.

An alarming finding showed that premature babies receiving IV nutrition could be exposed to up to 115 microplastic particles within just 72 hours.

"Exposure is happening all the time, not only from products we recognize, but from systems and processes that most people would never consider," report author Heather Leslie told Euronews.

Researchers have found that microplastics may accumulate in various parts of the human body and could be linked to various health concerns, including inflammation, cellular damage, cancers, and cardiovascular issues. The full extent of potential risks remains under study.

The report also noted that microplastics may be carried in rain, originating from sources like car tires, synthetic textiles, and clothing.

In other words, personal exposure may extend far beyond individual habits, having become embedded in the environment itself.

"This is not just about waste or environmental pollution, it is about the materials that manufacturers have built into our world, and the particles they continuously release into the spaces we live in," Leslie told Euronews.

Understanding where and how exposure occurs could help guide safer product design, stronger regulations, and further research into long-term health impacts.

"When plastic stops being the answer to almost every design question — from teabags to towels to toys and beyond — humanity can end up successfully abating the microplastic storm," Leslie said.

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