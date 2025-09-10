Experts issue warning over hidden dangers lurking at dentists' offices: 'We need to pay close attention'

Modern oral care may have a plastics problem, and some doctors are calling for change.

What's happening?

Dentistry and orthodontics rely heavily on plastics, from toothbrushes to mouthguards, aligners, and retainers. Plastics have even been found in some toothpastes.

Though there is scant research on potential adverse effects associated with the plastics used across the industry, a growing number of practitioners are calling attention to what could be a health issue, according to The Atlantic.

Representatives from organizations such as the American Dental Association and the American Association of Orthodontists say they are monitoring research on microplastics in oral care, but they have not yet taken an official stance.

However, AAO President Steven Siegel told The Atlantic it's "an issue that we need to pay close attention to."

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles, no more than 5 millimeters in size. They can break off larger pieces of plastic, or they can be manufactured in small sizes on purpose for use in products such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Since plastic can persist for so long in the environment, microplastics can be widely found in our water, soil, air, and even in our food systems. While more definitive science on the potential health impacts of the material is still developing, researchers are investigating the possibility that exposure to the particles may be linked to numerous issues, such as cancer, reproductive concerns, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

A few studies have investigated microplastics in orthodontics, but Siegel of the AAO calls the findings "preliminary," according to The Atlantic.

One study found that aligners may leach microplastics after seven days when exposed to artificial saliva in a lab. Another team is expanding on these findings by testing aligners in a more realistic setting that accounts for factors such as enzymes, teeth gritting, and temperature variations.

What's being done about microplastics in dentistry and orthodontics?

Some practitioners are already advocating for alternatives to plastics when possible.

For instance, Adith Venugopal, an orthodontist and senior lecturer at the University of Otago in New Zealand, told The Atlantic that he's prescribing more fixed-wire retainers when appropriate, although some people will continue to require the thermoplastic molded ones. Venugopal published a letter in the British Dental Journal in 2024, raising concerns about micro- and nanoplastics in retainers and aligners.

While research and methods evolve, and while individuals must continue to protect their oral health — so central to one's overall wellbeing — consumers might consider reducing the plastics in their personal care products where possible. Bamboo toothbrushes, silk dental floss, and chewable toothpaste tablets are some plastic-free options.

