Scientists stunned after discovering 'glassy blobs' inside human brains: 'This is the first time ever'

Neuropathologist Elaine Bearer was curious after discovering unidentifiable "glassy blobs" in the brains of two people who had dementia, as reported by Chemical & Engineering News.

Bearer could not discern what they were made of or where they came from until she heard about University of New Mexico researcher Matthew Campen's ongoing study. Campen had been testing brain tissue for microplastics.

What's happening?

Bearer sent samples of the masses from the dementia patients' cadavers to Campen and his team. It was found that dementia-associated brain tissue had five times the microplastics as non-dementia tissue samples.

With this information, Bearer and her associates developed a microscopy method and found that the masses from the brains are, in fact, made of microplastics and nanoplastics.

Bearer said "this is the first time ever" that these masses, which other doctors have found, as well, have been identified as being plastic.

She told Chemical & Engineering News that the large amount of microplastics in the brains "seem to be" dementia-related. However, there has been no official confirmation that microplastics play a role in developing dementia.

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics have invaded our oceans, our planet, and our bodies. Particles have been found in various organs and are circulating through the bloodstream as a result of plastic inhalation and ingestion.

Scientists are still working to understand fully how these tiny plastic particles, less than five millimeters in size, impact the human body, the Oceanic Preservation Society said. However, it suggested that microplastics and nanoplastics in the body may interfere with cell function, activate inflammatory pathways, and produce reactive oxygen species. These occurrences can lead to various types of chronic illness, such as dementia.

This harm to the human body, of course, impacts the natural world, as well. Wildlife also faces the effects of inhaling and ingesting microplastics, which can further deteriorate the planet's biodiversity.

What can I do about microplastics?

The everyday consumer has the power to stop, or at least reduce, the spread of microplastics. By limiting household plastic waste, you can lower your carbon footprint.

You can cut down on microplastic consumption and spread by not microwaving plastic containers, filtering your tap water, wearing clothes made of natural fibers, and making your own cleaners, according to BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont.

