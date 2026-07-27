London's Harley Street clinics now offer microplastic tests and even treatments

"But for a healthy person without a specific high exposure event, it adds very little to the picture."

Microplastics anxiety is getting a luxury-clinic makeover in London, where patients can now pay for blood screening — and even blood-filtering procedures — meant to detect or remove the tiny plastic particles that have become a growing public health concern.

What's happening?

The Standard detailed how some clinics are offering increasingly high-end services related to microplastics exposure.

At Reborne Longevity in Marylebone, a microplastics blood test costs £250 ($333.15) and uses a finger-prick sample collected with plastic-free materials to avoid contamination.

Dr. Dorsa Jalaei, the clinic's Preventive Health Coordinator, said the test can sometimes help provide context for patients with unusual exposure histories, though it is not something most healthy people need.

"We had one patient who had been in Los Angeles during the fires last year and was experiencing symptoms of inflammation," Jalaei said. "For her, the test did show an elevated level of microplastics, so it was a useful piece of the puzzle in her diagnostics. But for a healthy person without a specific high exposure event, it adds very little to the picture."

For patients seeking more than a test, Clarify Clinic in Marylebone offers a £9,750 ($12,991.44) procedure marketed as removing most microplastics from the blood by filtering plasma outside the body before returning it to the patient.

Why does it matter?

Researchers have detected microplastics not only in remote places like Mount Everest, but also in the human body, including the brain and breast milk.

What those findings mean for health is still unsettled, but early research has associated microplastics exposure with inflammation, organ dysfunction, osteoporosis, reproductive problems, and higher risks tied to heart health and cancer.

Public concern is rising, and some celebrity endorsements have helped fuel interest in expensive treatments that promise relief from fatigue, brain fog, or toxin buildup.

However, several experts told The Standard that the science has not caught up with the market.

Dr. Leon Barron, lead of the Emerging Chemical Contaminants team at Imperial College, warned that "single, simple tests are not likely to provide unequivocal proof, but rather tentative or indicative evidence which sits at a lower level of certainty."

He added that some tests may not even be able to confirm whether a detected particle is plastic, raising concerns about how much confidence patients should place in one-off results.

What can I do?

Lowering everyday plastic exposure may help reduce risk while scientists continue to build a stronger evidence base.

Dr. Stephanie Wright, Imperial's microplastics expert, said, "Over the next few years, we need this evidence base to grow — underpinned by rigorous methods and robust measurement data — to determine whether there is a threat or not, and what concentrations in blood mean in the context of our health."

Jalaei recommended a few relatively simple habits: use glass or stainless steel for food storage, avoid reheating meals in plastic, and consider filtering tap water.

Those changes are far less invasive — and far less expensive — than a clinic procedure.

Individual choices cannot eliminate plastic pollution altogether, but they can help people limit exposure without buying into treatments that may be ahead of the science.

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