New study links heart attacks to more microplastics in blood

Detectable levels of micro- and nanoplastics appeared in 84% of heart attack patients.

A new study out of Rome is raising fresh questions about how microplastic particles may be showing up in the human body, and whether they could be linked to major heart problems.

What's happening?

Researchers collaborating from several European universities published their findings in European Heart Journal.

They found that people who had suffered a serious heart attack were far more likely to have micro- and nanoplastics in their blood than patients with other forms of heart disease or with normal coronary arteries.

Detectable levels of micro- and nanoplastics appeared in 84% of heart attack patients, compared with 40% of people with chronic ischemic heart disease and 32% of participants whose arteries were normal, according to Medical Xpress.

Smoking and greater exposure to air pollution were both associated with higher concentrations of these particles in the blood. The heart attack group also showed a wider mix of plastic types.

The research, led by Professor Emanuele Barbato of Sapienza University of Rome, found that the synthetic plastic polyethylene was most abundant in patients' arteries. That plastic is commonly used in packaging and everyday consumer products.

The results do not establish that plastics caused the heart attacks, but they do indicate a strong link between environmental exposure and cardiovascular disease.

Why does it matter?

The study shows a correlation, not proof of cause and effect. It adds to a growing body of evidence that tiny plastic particles may be circulating through the human body more often than many people realize. It also raises the possibility that they may be related to negative health impacts.

Heart disease remains one of the leading health threats worldwide. If micro- and nanoplastics are connected to inflammation, blood vessel damage, or other strain on the cardiovascular system, even indirectly, that could carry implications for millions of people.

The findings related to smoking and air pollution also suggest exposure may not come only from food packaging or plastic waste. Everyday environmental conditions could be playing a role, too.

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