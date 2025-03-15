Study reveals hidden dangers in everyday kitchenware — and experts are calling for urgent action

You can limit your exposure to microplastics in your daily life.

It is almost impossible to go grocery shopping without buying something stored in or wrapped in plastic. Whether it's a small film wrapping a cucumber or a reheatable frozen dinner container, plastic is part of food production.

Unfortunately, a new study is showing that there is a concern regarding potential cytotoxicity from microplastics, especially from food containers that go through a temperature change.

What's happening?

Caco-2 cells, which are cells from the colon that are cancerous, were selected for lab studies to determine the level of toxicity of microplastics from food containers. The study revealed that 100,000 to 260,000 microplastic particles were released from a variety of containers, with frozen food containers releasing the most.

When the containers were heated in the microwave, the breakdown of the polymer chains caused more microplastic fragments to be released.

Takeout containers are made from a variety of plastics, including polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyethylene terephthalate; there are a total of eight plastics that have been approved by the FDA for food storage use.

The study's abstract concluded, "The findings underscore the need for further research and regulatory measures to mitigate the risks associated with MPs [microplastics] and promote the development of sustainable alternatives in food packaging."

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics can be absorbed via ingestion, inhalation, or dermal contact. While it's absorbed mostly by the small intestine, it can distribute to other organs causing a range of issues from mild asthma to lung cancer.

While the focus of this study was its effect on human health, microplastics are a huge concern for wildlife, as well. Microplastics have already been found in our seafood, waterways, and drinking water and it is hurting all of us and our planet. There are an estimated 5.25 trillion plastic particles just in our oceans.

What can I do about microplastics?

While the cytotoxicity of microplastics is dose-dependent, you can limit your exposure to microplastics in your daily life by storing your groceries in glass instead of plastic, transferring leftovers onto dishware before reheating, and removing frozen food from its packaging and transfer before cooking.

If you choose to order takeout from a restaurant, you can research to see which restaurants use reusable container programs, like Recirclable, or if you are allowed to bring your own containers.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.