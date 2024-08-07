Researchers make concerning discovery about increasingly common factor putting infants at risk: 'We must tackle this pollution at its source'

As studies on the effects of microplastics on the human body continue, ever-concerning information comes to light. Research from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom has added to the list of issues.

What's happening?

Scientists have determined that people, especially infants, are at greater risk of noncommunicable diseases because of increasing levels of micro- and nanoplastics (MnPs) in the environment.

The study detailed that as the body absorbs these tiny particles, the likelihood of developing several serious diseases increases.

It was found that the concentration of micro- and nanoplastics in human feces was greater in samples from babies compared to adults, attributed to the amount of plastic present in food preparation, storage, and presentation for babies. Plastics found in toys and other objects that babies might put into their mouths was also a reason for higher levels of these contaminants.

"We must tackle this pollution at its source to reduce further emissions, as the global dispersal of MnPs that has already happened will remain a cause of concern for centuries to come," lead author Professor Stefan Krause from the University of Birmingham said.

"For this, we need a systematic investigation into the environmental drivers of human MnP exposure and their impacts on the prevalence and severity of the main NCD groups of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic lung disease."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is microplastic pollution concerning?

The team at the University of Birmingham noted that the body treats MnPs like it would other particles, such as pollen or particulate matter from vehicle exhausts, and tries to expel it from the body. It's thought that increasing levels of foreign entities in the body could overwhelm natural defenses, making the development of noncommunicable diseases more likely.

Unfortunately, MnPs are now almost ubiquitous and found in food, water, and even the air.

Microplastics in the human body are linked to fertility issues, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancers, and this study only emphasizes the dangers they present.

The four main types of disease, as detailed by Krause, are collectively responsible for 71% of global deaths annually, while the economic impact of these illnesses over the next 20 years is thought to be more than $30 trillion, the university observed.

What can we do to reduce microplastic pollution?

We need to reduce our reliance on a material that has become far too prevalent in our society.

Steering clear of single-use plastics is a good place to start. Buying a reusable water bottle, fabric shopping bags, and using plastic-free beauty products can make a huge difference to the amount of plastic produced and used in our day-to-day lives.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.