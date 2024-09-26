  • Tech Tech

Report details concerning findings surrounding plastic soda bottles — here's what you need to know

The team also identified six different types of polymers in the drinks — a surprising result.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
The team also identified six different types of polymers in the drinks — a surprising result.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new report from French nongovernmental organization Agir pour l'Environnement has found a "surprising" factor that may impact how many nano- and microplastic particles consumers of popular drinks like Coca-Cola and Schweppes soda are exposed to, according to Euronews

What's happening?

The report from the NGO, whose name translates to Act for the Environment, revealed that the number of times a plastic bottle was opened seemed to increase the amount of plastic particles that ultimately ended up in each drink. 

As Euronews detailed, two laboratories found that a liter plastic bottle of Coca-Cola ended up with 4.0 microparticles after one opening, while Schweppes contained 4.6. However, following 20 openings (a number chosen to mirror real-life use), the Coca-Cola bottle contained 46 microparticles, and Schweppes had 62. 

The team also identified six different types of polymers in the drinks — a shocking result considering that the manufacturers declared only two types: a polyethylene (PE) cap and a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle. 

Magali Leroy, a manager of survey and analysis for Agir, called out the French health authorities, along with the drinkmakers, saying they "must guarantee consumers [a container] that does not expose them to molecules whose health impact cannot be ruled out," per Euronews

Why is this concerning?

This isn't the first time Agir has raised awareness about the amount of plastic particles in consumable products, with Euronews noting the NGO called out nine bottled water brands sold in France two years ago for the same issue. 

Agir's findings appear to be in line with other research. Another study reported on by Euronews discovered the average liter of bottled water contains roughly 250,000 microplastic and invisible nanoplastic particles — much more than initially believed. 

Watch now: Rare anteater sighting sparks hope for wildlife in South America

While scientists haven't drawn definitive conclusions about the impact of ingested nano- and microplastic particles on the human body, a growing number of studies suggest they are associated with severe health issues, including cancer, dementia, and reproductive difficulties

What can be done about microplastic contamination?

Governments and companies around the world are taking action to reduce or limit plastic, which ultimately creates fewer opportunities for microplastics to contaminate the environment. 

Over the summer, the Biden administration announced plans to phase out single-use plastics from federal operations by 2035. And just recently, Chicago's United Center, which hosts tens of thousands of people per event, revealed it is ditching all single-use plastic water bottles, with recyclable aluminum cans and filtered water fountains filling in the gap. 

Supporting brands and products with plastic-free packaging is one way to limit your exposure to microplastics, as well as help make a dent in the growing volume of toxic, nonbiodegradable waste accumulating in our oceans and communities.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x