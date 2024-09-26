Report details concerning findings surrounding plastic soda bottles — here's what you need to know

The team also identified six different types of polymers in the drinks — a surprising result.

A new report from French nongovernmental organization Agir pour l'Environnement has found a "surprising" factor that may impact how many nano- and microplastic particles consumers of popular drinks like Coca-Cola and Schweppes soda are exposed to, according to Euronews.

What's happening?

The report from the NGO, whose name translates to Act for the Environment, revealed that the number of times a plastic bottle was opened seemed to increase the amount of plastic particles that ultimately ended up in each drink.

As Euronews detailed, two laboratories found that a liter plastic bottle of Coca-Cola ended up with 4.0 microparticles after one opening, while Schweppes contained 4.6. However, following 20 openings (a number chosen to mirror real-life use), the Coca-Cola bottle contained 46 microparticles, and Schweppes had 62.

The team also identified six different types of polymers in the drinks — a shocking result considering that the manufacturers declared only two types: a polyethylene (PE) cap and a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle.

Magali Leroy, a manager of survey and analysis for Agir, called out the French health authorities, along with the drinkmakers, saying they "must guarantee consumers [a container] that does not expose them to molecules whose health impact cannot be ruled out," per Euronews.

Why is this concerning?

This isn't the first time Agir has raised awareness about the amount of plastic particles in consumable products, with Euronews noting the NGO called out nine bottled water brands sold in France two years ago for the same issue.

Agir's findings appear to be in line with other research. Another study reported on by Euronews discovered the average liter of bottled water contains roughly 250,000 microplastic and invisible nanoplastic particles — much more than initially believed.

While scientists haven't drawn definitive conclusions about the impact of ingested nano- and microplastic particles on the human body, a growing number of studies suggest they are associated with severe health issues, including cancer, dementia, and reproductive difficulties.

What can be done about microplastic contamination?

Governments and companies around the world are taking action to reduce or limit plastic, which ultimately creates fewer opportunities for microplastics to contaminate the environment.

Over the summer, the Biden administration announced plans to phase out single-use plastics from federal operations by 2035. And just recently, Chicago's United Center, which hosts tens of thousands of people per event, revealed it is ditching all single-use plastic water bottles, with recyclable aluminum cans and filtered water fountains filling in the gap.

Supporting brands and products with plastic-free packaging is one way to limit your exposure to microplastics, as well as help make a dent in the growing volume of toxic, nonbiodegradable waste accumulating in our oceans and communities.

