Meta yanks AI tool that let users alter public Instagram photos after immediate backlash

"We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available."

After a burst of criticism, Meta has removed a newly launched Instagram artificial intelligence option that critics said could be used for harassment and nonconsensual image editing.

As TechCrunch detailed, the feature enabled people to create AI-altered images using photos from public Instagram profiles, raising immediate questions about safety and consent.

What happened?

In early July, the outlet reported that Meta Superintelligence Labs, the company's AI unit, introduced Muse Image as a new AI image generator.

One of its capabilities was the ability to use public Instagram accounts as references for AI-generated images. TechCrunch noted that criticism arrived quickly, in part because people whose photos were used this way were not expected to get any alert.

Critics asked the basic question of what would prevent someone from taking a public photo and turning it into something misleading, sexualized, or abusive?

By July 10, Meta announced that the feature would be removed after major backlash. Puck News founding partner Dylan Byers first reported the decision via social media (@DylanByers), saying it came "amid scrutiny from users and talent agencies, including CAA."

The swift reversal suggests Meta did not anticipate how strongly users would react to a tool that treated public posting as material for open-ended AI remixing.

Why does it matter?

AI image generators can have real uses in design and accessibility, but plugging them directly into social platforms can magnify risks quickly.

People may generally understand that their public photos can be viewed online, but they don't typically expect those same images to become source material for AI edits made without their knowledge.

That issue is not limited to celebrities or other public figures. A tool like this can make impersonation, reputational damage, stalking concerns, and nonconsensual explicit imagery easier to produce.

Once a platform lowers the barrier, those harms can spread quickly. Social media platform X was criticized over the same phenomenon — with particular concerns about the safety of children and women — before rolling back some related features.

Image generators also depend on data centers that can consume large amounts of electricity and water, which means AI expansion is increasingly connected to the energy grid and natural resources.

AI may help utilities forecast demand, reduce waste, and better integrate renewable energy, so some conscientious uses of the technology could be advantageous. But there are also real concerns, including greater power demand, possible pressure on energy bills, water usage, noise pollution, security issues, and tools that may be misused before adequate safeguards are in place.

What's being done?

For now, Meta's direct response has been its swift removal of the concerning feature.

More broadly, platforms have introduced moderation policies and other restrictions in an attempt to place guardrails around AI tools.

Even so, those systems often fall behind, especially when new features are released to millions of people before the likely harms have been fully addressed.

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way," Meta explained in the update on its blog. "We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available."

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