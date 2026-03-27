"Grok further exposed Baltimore residents to the risk that any photograph they uploaded … could be … transformed into sexually degrading deepfakes."

The mayor and the city of Baltimore have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's xAI company, claiming its Grok chatbot has violated consumer protections by generating nonconsensual sexualized images.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, the lawsuit, filed in Baltimore's circuit court, argues that xAI misrepresented Grok as a general-purpose AI assistant and failed to disclose the chatbot's potential risks and harms.

It asserts that Grok inundated Baltimore's X users with nonconsensual intimate imagery and child sexual abuse material and transformed uploaded photos into sexually degrading deepfakes without consent.

"Grok further exposed Baltimore residents to the risk that any photograph they uploaded — of themselves or of their children — could be ingested by Grok and transformed into sexually degrading deepfakes without their knowledge or consent," the city's complaint states.

The scale of this issue is also something not to be ignored. A Bloomberg-reviewed analysis found that the chatbot generated approximately 6,700 images every hour that were identified as sexually suggestive over a 24-hour period.

Elon Musk has "denied any knowledge of Grok producing child sexual abuse material," according to the Guardian.

What's being done about Grok's fake nude images?

xAI has faced various lawsuits and investigations, beyond the individual or municipal scale, due to Grok's generation of AI-altered sexualized images.

Malaysia and Indonesia have independently blocked access to xAI's Grok chatbot, and the European Union Commission is actively investigating the X platform.

The U.S. still falls behind when it comes to regulations on Grok and artificial intelligence as a whole.

States like New York and California have enacted regulations on the AI industry in the absence of federal legislation. The Trump administration has listed child safety in its proposed framework for national AI policy. However, that framework also pushes for limitations on state-level AI regulations.

Why is this lawsuit important?

Baltimore's lawsuit is unprecedented as it claims violations of city ordinances and consumer protection laws, rather than individual users bringing suits claiming personal and reputational harms.

This city lawsuit is setting a precedent for municipalities confronting the rapidly advancing technology.

AI does offer benefits, such as optimizing clean energy systems and supporting early cancer detection. However, it also poses challenges, such as high energy and water consumption and potential security issues.

As AI becomes more integrated, it's vital for officials and policymakers to weigh the benefits of this technology and its societal detriments.

Editor's note: If you or someone you know has experienced AI-facilitated abuse and is in need of assistance, please visit RAINN.org. The National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) is available 24/7.

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