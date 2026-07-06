Every AI query comes with a hidden toll in electricity and water, experts warn

"You can generate a chocolate chip cookie recipe with Claude, or you can open a damn book."

A quick AI prompt may seem inconsequential, but experts say the systems behind it have tangible environmental effects.

Each chatbot answer or generated image depends on data centers that use huge amounts of electricity and water, and that demand is climbing rapidly.

What's happening?

With AI tools spreading quickly, concern about the resources behind them is rising too. Last year, global data centers consumed 448 trillion watt-hours of electricity. That's more than every country in the world except 10, and that total could more than double within four years, according to Newser.

To put it into perspective, producing an AI video can be comparable to 42 hours of an efficient light bulb staying on and about a gallon of water. An AI text reply uses the same electricity as about two and a half minutes of a light bulb, and ChatGPT alone handles roughly 2.5 billion text prompts per day.

Researchers say the public still cannot fully measure AI's footprint because companies reveal little about what their systems consume. Cognitive computer scientist Sasha Luccioni put it bluntly: "AI is going in the opposite direction to decarbonization efforts."

Why does it matter?

Power use is only part of the issue. Kaveh Madani, a water scientist and co-author, said that by 2030, meeting data centers' electricity needs alone could require nearly 2.5 trillion gallons of water, and that's not even including the water needed to cool the hardware. He also stated that AI is using enough drinking water to supply the entire world for 1.7 years.

AI is also closely tied to the energy grid. Every query passes through servers powered by local and regional electricity systems, so when demand spikes, utilities need to generate more power quickly. That cost can be passed on to everyday customers as well.

AI may help optimize systems, increase output, and accelerate research, but the challenge is that those potential benefits come with real risks.

What can I do?

Being more selective about AI use is one of the biggest practical steps you can take. If a task does not truly require a chatbot or image generator, skipping it can help reduce unnecessary energy and water consumption.

As Luccioni says, "You can generate a chocolate chip cookie recipe with Claude, or you can open a damn book." Low-value, repetitive prompts add up to massive ecological strain.

Use a calculator for math, a map app for directions, regular search for simple questions, and maybe ask your friends what good movies are out instead of AI.

People who want to avoid the automatic AI-generated search summaries can try appending "-ai" to a Google search or turning off the feature in settings. When they do use AI, keeping prompts concise can help, as more information generally requires more computing power.

Luccioni's advice is a breath of fresh air in current times: "You are not obliged to use AI for everything."

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