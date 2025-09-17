Mercedes unveils new tech that will be game-changer for EV drivers: 'Truly effortless'

EV drivers may soon spend less time at public chargers. Mercedes plans to roll out ultra-fast plugs starting in 2026 — a move that could shake up long road trips and put pressure on rivals.



Mercedes said its 600-kilowatt chargers will be about twice as fast as many Tesla Superchargers, Autoblog reported. The company plans to roll out 600 kW stations across North America and Europe in 2026, roughly doubling the peak rate on many Tesla Superchargers today.



According to Mercedes' release, the higher-power stations could mean shorter stops for drivers. Electrek noted the plugs could add about 200 miles in 10 minutes on compatible vehicles.

Of course, real-world speeds will still depend on the car, its charge state, and site load, so early results shouldn't be treated as universal. For example, many vehicles are capped at 250 kW at Tesla Supercharger stations, but Cybertrucks can go up to 325 kW in North America.

After Tesla's 2024 Supercharger layoffs, expansion slowed even as more non-Tesla brands joined the network. This change left customers uncertain about coverage. At the same time, Tesla has faced weaker sales in China and disappointing financial results earlier in 2025 that raised questions about its momentum.

For Tesla owners, slower Supercharger growth could mean longer waits and fewer new sites. Mercedes seems ready to fill that gap with faster, broader coverage. If Mercedes opens its network to all brands, it could erode Tesla's convenience edge and complicate charging choices for shoppers.

These upgrades have real benefits for drivers and the planet. More reliable public charging can make EVs more practical for long trips, giving drivers confidence to plan vacations or cross-country drives. Wider access to chargers could speed up the move toward EVs, lowering air pollution.

Supporting eco-friendly initiatives from major brands helps push the market toward cleaner technology. Choosing lower-impact travel — like public transit or trains instead of flights whenever possible — multiplies the effect. Small everyday choices like these add up to real progress for the planet.

Mercedes says its new HYC1000 fast charger will set new standards for public charging and seamlessly integrate into its ecosystem. As CEO, Franz Reiner put it: "This makes electric mobility even more attractive to our customers."

Philipp Senoner, CEO of Alpitronic, emphasized that fast charging lets drivers get the most from EVs. He said their partnership with Mercedes will make electric mobility "truly effortless in everyday life."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.