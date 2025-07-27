Mercedes reveals results of grueling test drive with next-gen electric van: 'The route wasn't easy'

The vehicle is expected to be launched in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz has completed a test drive of its new electric vehicle, and the results are impressive.

As reported by Mercedes-Benz Media Newsroom USA, the two VLE test vehicles completed a trip from Stuttgart, Germany, to Rome via the Alps, covering a distance of nearly 683 miles (1,100 kilometers) with just two quick 15-minute charging stops.

The VLE is a fully electric multipurpose vehicle that is expected to be launched in 2026. Designed for luxury and versatility, it will be available with up to eight seats. "The route wasn't easy — winding, steep mountain passes through the Alps, long highway stretches, busy rural roads, and tight city streets," per the press release.

This impressive test run demonstrated the efficiency of the company's new Van Electric Architecture on long-distance journeys, highlighting its suitability for families and for those seeking adventure.

The Mercedes-Benz VLE highlights how rapidly developing technology is improving the versatility and range of electric vehicles. Making your next car an EV is an attractive option because of its affordable price and the savings you can make on fuel throughout the car's life.

EVs are much cheaper to run and maintain than traditional gas-powered vehicles. The cost can be reduced to almost zero if an EV is paired with a home charging station that is powered by solar panels. If you are interested in learning more about home solar, EnergySage simplifies the process of comparing quotes from trusted local installers, helping you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Electric vehicles are also a safer option for your health and the planet. EVs are cleaner than gas-powered cars because they don't produce tailpipe pollution, which contains high volumes of planet-warming gases. A study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that, over their lifetimes, vehicles with internal combustion engines emit an average of 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile driven, while electric vehicles charged using the average U.S. power grid produce only about 200 grams per mile.

The pollution produced by gas-powered cars is also bad for our health and has been linked to cardiovascular issues, respiratory problems, lung cancer, and premature death.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.