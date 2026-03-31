Mercedes-Benz CEO unveils new all-electric 'Grand Limousine' with over 400-mile range

"I'd happily volunteer for the rear seat because they are incredibly comfortable."

This isn't your parents' minivan. Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its all-electric VLE, which it sees as a game changer in the multipurpose vehicle space.

Speaking to Business Chief, CEO Ola Källenius said the model introduces a new segment that he called "Grand Limousine."

"The all-new VLE brings together the best of both worlds: the driving comfort and handling of a limousine, paired with the spaciousness, versatility, and flexibility of an MPV," Källenius declared. "What more could one ask for?"

As EV Magazine broke down, the vehicle has the specs and design features to make such claims. The vehicle is built on the new VAN.EA platform, designed to support various electric vehicle types from luxury to commercial.

The VLE delivers a robust 435-mile range and fast charging through an 800-volt system. It is also an efficient platform that uses energy at a competitive level within its class, despite its large size. It comfortably seats eight adults and features furniture-style seats that can be adjusted to accommodate the number of passengers.

"We could fit the entire Mercedes-Benz Board into one VLE," Källenius said, per Business Chief. "I'd happily volunteer for the rear seat because they are incredibly comfortable."

The interior has options for the digital screens buyers covet and a large panoramic roof, while the exterior has a grille that could turn heads. As for performance, in the buildup to this vehicle's release, a grueling test drive showed its ability to withstand some very tricky road conditions.

All in all, this is an exciting offering for big families that will certainly avoid any good- or bad-natured ribbing for driving a minivan. Mercedes-Benz is certainly doing its part in the EV space with innovations to help ease range anxiety and push the envelope in terms of charging in its vehicles.

Their efforts add to the appeal of EVs, which already offer significant savings on fuel and maintenance compared to gas-powered vehicles. Those fuel savings can be heightened even more.

Charging at home is much cheaper than using public chargers, saving hundreds annually. Qmerit assists homeowners with installing Level 2 EV chargers and provides instant installation estimates.

Additionally, installing solar panels can further enhance savings, as self-generated energy is more economical. Readers are encouraged to explore EnergySage, a TCD solar partner, to find vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

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