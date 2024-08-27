Scientists make breakthrough discovery with potential to solve major problem in EV batteries: 'This approach is a game-changer'

Chinese scientists and international partners are turning heterogeneous solid-state batteries into homogeneous ones.

Their cathode tinkering could solve some performance problems that have plagued promising solid-state power-pack life cycles and other metrics, according to a lab report from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The research was completed at the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology.

"Our cathode homogenization strategy challenges the conventional heterogeneous cathode design," study co-first author Cui Longfei said in a lab summary. "By eliminating the need for inactive additives, we enhance energy density and extend the battery's cycle life."

Solid-state batteries, which have a firm electrolyte instead of a liquid one, provide power and safety benefits, per Popular Mechanics. When batteries operate, ions — commonly lithium — move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte.

The Qingdao team reports that cathodes commonly used in solid-state packs include electrochemically inactive additives meant to boost conduction. But the diverse group of ingredients reduces storage capacity and life span, per the summary.

In answer, the experts developed a cathode made from the same kind of parts. The homogeneous version — cataloged as LTG0.25PSSe0.2 in the lab book — showed low volume change, stable operation, and high storage capacity after an impressive 20,000 cycles at room temperature, according to Qingdao.

A colorful Qingdao rendering of the science drives home the impact well. The heterogeneous electrolyte is denoted by a bunch of multicolored balls, representing the diverse group of additives in the cathode. The result is cracking, detaching, and delamination — all factors that lead to failure.

The homogeneous cathode design includes balls of the same color, representing its uniform concept. The illustration shows no noticeable wear-and-tear.

"This approach is a game-changer," study co-first author Zhang Shu said in the summary.

The science could extend to other types of solid-state batteries, including sodium, sulfur, and even fuel cells — all of which face similar problems, according to the experts.

"The material's stability and performance metrics are impressive, making it a strong candidate for commercial applications in electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems," corresponding study author Ju Jiangwei said.

Battery storage is crucial to transforming our energy system to renewables. Large packs, like Tesla's Megapacks, can store the intermittently produced electricity for later use. Better batteries can store more power for longer periods.

The U.S. government reports that more than 20% of American electricity comes from the wind, waves, and sun, among other renewable sources. These cleaner options produce no heat-trapping air pollution, a win for our atmosphere, and even our oceans.

NASA reports that 90% of the planet's overheating is happening in the seas. A U.S. Government Accountability Office summary details repercussions that could reverberate through the world's economy and food supply as a result of the higher water temperatures.

Some simple hacks at home can help reduce air pollution and save some cash. By simply using the cold cycle on your washing machine, you can save about $250 a year, if you run at least one cycle a day. Astoundingly, 90% of a washer's energy is used to heat water.

At Qingdao, the experts consider their breakthrough "a foundation for future innovations."

"Our universal strategy for designing multifunctional homogeneous cathodes can overcome the energy, power, and life-span barriers in energy storage, paving the way for real-world applications," Professor Cui Guanglei said in the lab report.

