Researchers develop remarkable 'medicine' that could boost EV performance: 'Paving the way'

Future EV owners can thank researchers for their innovation.

Scientists at Argonne National Laboratory have achieved a remarkable breakthrough.

They used a machine learning model to find new chemical "medicines." When combined, the chemicals can improve the performance of EV batteries.

Interesting Engineering reported that the model's dataset expedited the chemical discovery. Research focused on an LNMO (lithium, nickel, manganese, and oxygen) battery.

This type of battery is attractive due to its higher energy capacity. The downside to LNMO batteries is that they need a high voltage (five volts) to operate.

Too much voltage creates unstable conditions for electrolytes, which facilitate the movement of ions between battery electrodes.

A high-energy state like this can cause the electrolyte to decompose, according to IE and the laboratory. As a result, the battery's performance decreases.

Finding chemical additives to stabilize these electrolytes has been a lengthy trial-and-error process. That was until the Argonne team began training its model.

It used a small dataset of 28 existing additives and then connected an additive's chemical structure to its effect on battery performance, as Interesting Engineering explained.

Scientists used the model to predict the performance of 125 new chemical combinations.

"By finding the right 'prescription' through machine learning, scientists can ensure batteries operate at their best," the laboratory stated in a press release.

Future EV owners can thank Argonne researchers for their innovation. Having the right additives enables the development of improved, higher-voltage batteries. Higher-voltage batteries could lead to EVs with longer driving ranges, faster charging capabilities, and more durability.

These advancements contribute to the larger sustainability goal of curbing pollution from transportation. High-performing EVs are a more convenient and appealing choice, which could encourage more drivers to make the switch to EVs.

Longer-lasting EV batteries reduce the need for premature replacements. This, along with lower maintenance and reduced fuel costs, allows consumers to save money over the vehicle's lifespan.

Efficient and accessible EVs will foster a faster transition away from gas-powered cars. Reduced harmful tailpipe emissions means less air pollution and fewer health problems in communities.

Homeowners with solar panels can enhance the savings of EV ownership by reducing charging costs. EnergySage is a safe and easy way to compare quotes from vetted local installers, helping you save thousands on installations.

The success of machine learning research opens new doors for optimizing battery technology.

Per the press release, Argonne believes it's "paving the way for more efficient and longer-lasting energy solutions."

