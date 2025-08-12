Scientists achieve major breakthrough with reusable 'bacteria' battery: 'Power levels are maintained'

Two labs at Binghamton University have joined forces to develop a unique biobattery that uses bacteria to generate electricity.

According to Interesting Engineering, the new reusable batteries are made of stainless steel and can power small electronics. The best part? These biobatteries don't need any lithium or toxic chemicals.

At Binghamton University, Professor Seokheun "Sean" Choi had been working on creating a reusable biobattery for over 10 years. However, after teaming up with Assistant Professor Dehao Liu, who specializes in mechanical engineering and laser powder bed fusion, Choi was able to find a solution for his biobattery.

LPBF uses 3D printing technology to make customizable metal structures. As a result, by using LPBF, the two labs were able to custom-tailor the battery's different parts, creating a more precise final product.

"The result? A stackable system where six small biobatteries generated nearly 1 milliwatt, enough to power a 3.2-inch LCD," explained IE.

Published in the journal Advanced Energy and Sustainability Research, the findings provide a viable method for generating biobatteries that maximize efficiency and improve assembly.

From an environmental standpoint, Choi's biobatteries are a win since they're reusable and don't need any toxic materials. Biobatteries are a sustainable alternative to conventional batteries, as they utilize renewable energy sources and are biodegradable.

Biobatteries also offer a more affordable solution, as their materials are readily available and can be produced at a low cost.

"You can detach the bacterial cells and then reuse them, and we showed after a number of uses that power levels are maintained," Choi told IE.

Moving forward, the two labs are exploring methods to 3D print all the necessary components required to build the biobattery. The 3D printing technique is used to make the anode, cathode, and a sealing cover.

"LPBF is ideal for biobatteries because it enables high-precision, customizable 3D structures with complex geometries, essential for maximizing surface area and energy density," Liu told IE.

