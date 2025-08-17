Researchers make battery breakthrough inspired by candles: 'More portable and simpler in design'

"There is a long list of technologies that would benefit."

Oil lamps and wax candles aren't exactly high-tech, but battery experts from Florida State said they provide a lesson in convenience and efficiency that can still be applied today, as Interesting Engineering reported.

"Candles are more portable and simpler in design, which is why you can still find them in almost every household in America," Associate Professor Daniel Hallinan said in a university news release.

Hallinan co-authored a study about the development of a better electrolyte for solid-state cells — with illuminating results.

At issue is a precision polymer blend called polyethylene oxide, or PEO, and a charged polymer called p5. The study examined how the substances react to electricity and temperature changes, and how they mix. Greater amounts of p5 resulted in a more stable material, according to the release.

"This may accelerate the discovery of new electrolytes by eliminating unsuitable polymer combinations before they are synthesized or blended," study co-author Michael Patrick Blatt said.

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte, which is a flammable liquid in most packs. Solid ones are safer, lighter, and charge faster, according to TopSpeed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Emerging lithium-metal batteries that use PEO could particularly benefit from the research. Li-metal batteries use lithium as the anode instead of graphite.

It's important to note that common lithium-ion batteries are reliable and safe; despite some reporting around the commonality of EV fires, it's actually widely reported that gas cars are more likely to catch fire. But battery fires can be catastrophic when they happen.

Li-metal packs are considered by experts in China to be a holy grail technology for future energy storage. That's partly because of superior energy density, or the amount of power stored per pound.

Finding superior materials to build them is crucial to lowering costs for EVs. About a third of an EV's price is for the battery. Fortunately, prices are expected to drop by half by next year as technology improves, all according to Goldman Sachs.

"Items like smartphones, electric vehicles, drones, and space probes all depend on improved battery performance. There is a long list of technologies that would benefit from longer-lasting and safer batteries," Hallinan said in the release.

The shift to EVs is real. BloombergNEF expects 22 million to be sold this year, which would be a 25% increase from 2024. That's despite President Donald Trump's spending bill, which will end federal tax breaks worth up to $7,500 on Sept. 30, years earlier than scheduled.

Making the switch ASAP can secure the rebate. EV owners also save around $1,500 annually in gas and service costs. What's more, certain states have perks of their own.

Each EV that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution yearly, keeping harmful tailpipe exhaust from polluting the air. The fumes are linked by government-cited studies to cancer and other health risks.

Better battery materials can help expedite the transition, and it's a principle that Florida State's researchers said is highlighted by the development of early illuminators.

"This is a step toward smarter, more sustainable materials design. With better models, we can create better materials faster," Blatt said in the release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.