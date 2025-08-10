Scientists make concerning discovery floating in air over Western Hemisphere: 'Unintended consequences'

"It's very exciting as a scientist to find something unexpected like this."

Air pollution is a serious problem for both environmental and human health.

New research from the University of Colorado Boulder and collaborators detected ​​airborne Medium Chain Chlorinated Paraffins (MCCPs) in the United States, as reported by CIRES, an institute at the university.

What's happening?

The study, published in ACS Environmental Au, reportedly detailed the first detection of these MCCPs in the air in the Western Hemisphere. These chemicals are used in a variety of industries for materials such as flame retardants, paints, and sealants.

Their toxicity has long been considered, especially since their sister chemical, Short Chain Chlorinated Paraffins (SCCPs), have been banned.

"We always have these unintended consequences of regulation, where you regulate something, and then there's still a need for the products that those were in," said Ellie Browne, CU Boulder chemistry professor and co-author of the study. "So they get replaced by something."

MCCPS are on the potential ban list of chemicals to be discussed at the 2025 Stockholm Convention, slated to begin on September 29, 2025.

Why is MCCP pollution important?

Chemical pollution has a variety of negative impacts on human health, wildlife, and the environment.

A study in Environmental Research found that SCCP exposure involved human health risks, including cancer, kidney problems, liver problems, developmental issues, and reproductive issues.

According to the briefing for the Stockholm Convention's consideration of banning MCCPs, these chemicals have some or many of the same health consequences.

Another study in Environment International examined the impacts of SCCP/MCCP pollution on a variety of animals. It found that the chemicals could impact development or kill multiple aquatic creatures. Further, studies of rats and dogs found that exposure to these chemicals could damage their kidneys and livers.

Finally, these chemicals can also leach into the soil, polluting the ground for plants or seeping into the water supply. The CU Boulder team noted the MCCPs are often found in wastewater and that they can find their way into the environment in that way as well.

What's being done about MCCPs?

Identifying the presence of these chemicals is the first step. Now that we know that they are present, scientists can begin working to understand the quantities, the sources, and the consequences of these chemicals.

"It's very exciting as a scientist to find something unexpected like this that we weren't looking for," Daniel Katz, lead author of the study, said. "We're starting to learn more about this toxic, organic pollutant … which we need to understand better."

