Scientists make breakthrough in effort to remove toxic chemicals from water supply: 'A valuable tool'

British researchers have discovered a novel approach to combating pollution caused by toxic chemicals in the water supply. A team from the University of Manchester created a metal-organic cage (MOC) to trap and hold pollutants in the water.

The research paper, published in Cell Reports in Physical Science, explained that the work builds upon past research into the capture of gases and chemicals used in warfare. The scientists successfully constructed a water-soluble MOC. Using a process called hydrophobic binding, harmful elements stick to the insides of the cage and are removed from the water.

Jack Wright, a doctoral candidate who worked on the project, said in a post on Phys.org, "This new MOC technology could provide a valuable tool to help clean up water systems and prevent pollutants from entering our ecosystem."

The study highlighted the discharge of unmetabolized medications and hygiene products into water as "a pressing environmental concern." Pollution in the water supply is a growing and severe problem worldwide. According to a 2024 research paper, globally, approximately four billion people lack access to safe water, nearly double the previous estimate of 2020.

The UN reports that 4000 children die every year from contaminated water sources, and that one seventh of the rivers in Africa, Asia, and Latin America are dangerously polluted. Run-off from industry, chemical, and pharmaceutical waste has a major detrimental effect on the environment.

Because removing pollutants from the water supply is so challenging, any innovation that makes it easier is exciting. The team drew particular attention to two of the pollutants tested: ethinylestradiol and tonalide. The first is a synthetic estrogen used in birth control (per the Mayo Clinic), and the second is a compound used in men's fragrances (per Science Direct). Both are recognized as harmful pollutants in the water supply.

While the research is still in an early stage, proving that an MOC can work in water is a crucial first step.

