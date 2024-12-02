Mazda announces brand-new EV with stunningly low price tag — here's why you can't get one in the US

To buy an EV with close to the 300-mile range of the Mazda EZ-6, you're looking at spending about $40,000 on the Tesla Model 3.

Mazda's sharp-looking new EZ-6 electric sedan has well over 300 miles of range; an elegant, minimalist interior; and tech features such as voice-controlled parking, all for a starting price of $23,000. Sounds good, right?

You can't get one in the United States. And you likely never will. The EZ-6 is built in China with Mazda's Chinese partner Changan, and the U.S. has long imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs. The Biden administration hiked those tariffs to 100% this past year, and, according to MSNBC, the incoming Trump administration has suggested increasing the tariffs.

The tariffs are an attempt to protect domestic car makers building EVs and, more importantly, meant to help spur the development of high-quality green technologies stateside.

Until U.S. automakers building EVs can match the prices of their Chinese counterparts, American consumers will simply have to pay significantly more to leave fossil fuel-powered cars behind.

The cheapest EV you can buy in America today is the Nissan Leaf, with an MSRP of just over $29,000, but it's quite small and the range is less than 150 miles, according to Car and Driver. To buy an EV with close to the 300-mile range of the Mazda EZ-6, you're looking at spending about $40,000 on the Tesla Model 3.

The availability of more inexpensive EVs would be a fantastic way to put more money back in the pockets of American consumers and to have a simpler, more pleasant driving experience. In addition to the fuel savings, EVs need far less maintenance than gas-powered cars, generally requiring just the occasional replacement of tires and brakes. They're quiet and easy to operate too.

Though mining for the battery materials in an EV has its own significant environmental footprint, it's still far less destructive for the planet than continuing to burn fossil fuels.

There is a possible solution for Chinese EV makers to maneuver around the tariffs. Autoblog writer Stephen Fogel suggested they could take inspiration from Japanese automakers who faced export restrictions in the 1980s and built manufacturing plants in the U.S.

"At this point, it is highly unlikely that American consumers will be driving Chinese EVs anytime soon," Fogel says. "Unless Chinese manufacturers commit to building them here."

