Experts issue warning to US region after making alarming discovery: 'Residents face … exposure risks virtually everywhere'

Massachusetts has earned an unwelcome distinction as one of the country's top five states for diseases spread by ticks, reported Live 95.9.

What's happening?

Northeastern hospitals treated a record number of tick bite cases in 2025, marking a five-year peak, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Bay State hosts several tick species that pose health risks. Deer ticks carry Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne illness in America. Dog ticks can spread Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Lone Star ticks cause bothersome rashes.

"Based on CDC data collected between 2019 and 2022, Massachusetts ranks as the fifth state with the most cases of tick-borne diseases," according to Feline Fam.

"The state's coastal climate, extensive forests, and suburban landscapes provide ideal conditions for tick populations to thrive. From Cape Cod to the Berkshires, residents face tick exposure risks virtually everywhere they venture outdoors. Massachusetts has become a focal point for tick-borne disease research precisely because of how severe the problem has become."

Many assume ticks disappear once cold weather arrives, but deer ticks continue hunting for hosts whenever the thermometer rises past 32 degrees Fahrenheit, even in January.

Why are rising tick populations concerning?

Tick-borne diseases can cause serious health problems if left untreated. Lyme disease may lead to joint pain, neurological issues, and heart complications. Rocky Mountain spotted fever can damage organs when the diagnosis comes late.

Warming temperatures have allowed tick populations to spread into new territory and stay active longer each year. Milder winters mean fewer ticks die off during cold months, while suburban development pushes deer and mice (which carry ticks) closer to where people live.

For Massachusetts residents, this means staying alert year-round rather than only during summer hikes.

What can I do to avoid tick bites?

If you spend time outdoors in Massachusetts, wear long pants and sleeves when walking through wooded or grassy areas. Before heading out, be sure to tuck your pants into your socks to create a strong barrier against crawling ticks.

Check your body thoroughly after outdoor activities, paying close attention to hidden spots like your scalp, armpits, and behind your knees. Shower within two hours of coming inside.

If you find an attached tick, remove it right away with fine-tipped tweezers by grasping close to the skin and pulling straight up. Keep the tick in a tightly sealed bag in case you develop symptoms and need to show a doctor.

