Officials celebrate ambitious project along crucial waterway — here's what's happening

"Over 100 hectares … have been identified for restoration."

In just three years, a stretch of coast once under threat is getting a second life.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the Thoothukudi forest department has restored more than 285 acres of mangrove habitat along Tamil Nadu's coastline under the state's Shore Protection and Conservation Scheme.

The work focuses on river mouths and estuaries near Palayakayal, Punnakayal, and Mukkani, where mangroves help protect coastal villages from erosion, storms, and flooding.

The project replaces invasive trees with native mangrove species and uses carefully engineered water channels to help young plants take root. This method recreates the effect of natural tidal flows, which allow fish and flora to thrive.

That regeneration matters far beyond the shoreline. Mangroves act as natural buffers against extreme weather, which is growing more common as temperatures rise. Additionally, they act as carbon sinks, absorbing carbon from the air to prevent further overheating.

For people who depend on coastal waters for income and food, healthier mangroves can mean more stable fishing and better protection against storms and sea-level rise. The forest department has also created village mangrove councils, bringing residents directly into planting and protection efforts and ensuring the restored land benefits the people who live alongside it.

Projects like this show how restoration can deliver multiple wins at once. Similar momentum is building elsewhere, from large-scale dam removals in Europe that are rapidly reviving rivers and wildlife habitats to land preservation efforts in the U.S. that have secured hundreds of acres with the help of willing landowners.

While a promising start, the work in Thoothukudi is far from finished, but the progress so far is encouraging.

"Over 100 hectares along the Palayakayal and Thoothukudi shores have been identified for restoration," a district forest officer told TNIE.

As the mangroves mature over the coming years, they're expected to continue supporting the coast from fish populations to family livelihoods.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.